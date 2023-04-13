27 Days, 27 Picks: QB Josh Freeman
In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.
Our next player is another first-round quarterback by the Buccaneers. Josh Freeman’s career started out promising in Tampa Bay after a good 2010 campaign, but the following years weren’t nearly as kind and forced the Bucs to keep looking for their QB of the future.
Check out the draft rundown on Freeman below:
College Stats
John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2007 John Rieger
Josh Freeman played college football at Kansas State.
Year
G
Cmp
Att
Comp%
Yds
TD
Int
2006
11
140
270
51.9
1780
6
15
2007
12
316
499
63.3
3353
18
11
2008
12
224
382
58.6
2945
20
8
Total
35
680
1151
59.1
8070
44
34
Pre-Draft Measurements
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Height
Weight
Arm length
Hand span
40-yard dash
20-yard shuttle
Three-cone drill
Vertical jump
Broad jump
6 ft 5 3/4 in
248 lb
32 3/4 in
10 in
4.97s
4.43s
7.11s
33.5 in
9 ft 11 in
Pick Selected
Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Freeman was selected with the No. 17 pick in the 2009 NFL draft.
Player selected before him: DE Larry English, San Diego Chargers
Player selected after him: DE Robert Ayers, Denver Broncos
NFL Stats
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Josh Freeman played seven seasons in the NFL. He played five for the Bucs, one for the Vikings, and one for the Colts.
Year
Team
G
Cmp
Att
Cmp%
Yds
TD
INT
2009
TB
10
158
290
54.5
1855
10
18
2010
TB
16
291
474
61.4
3451
25
6
2011
TB
15
346
551
62.8
3592
16
22
2012
TB
16
306
558
54.8
4065
27
17
2013
TB/MIN
4
63
147
42.9
761
2
4
2015
IND
1
15
28
53.6
149
1
1
Total
62
1179
2048
57.6
13873
81
68
Player Footage
Pick Analysis
(Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images)
Much like with QB Jameis Winston, who we looked at a few days ago, the warning signs were there when the Bucs drafted Freeman — He’d thrown 34 interceptions in college and had just one productive season with the Wildcats, winning no awards or honors during his time with Kansas State.
He had the physicals, though, and that was all Tampa Bay needed. And for a second, it looked like it was going to work out, as Freeman had an impressive sophomore campaign that got the Bucs 10 wins and narrowly missing out on a playoff spot. It went all downhill from there, though, as he was never able to replicate that 2010 campaign. Rumors of a growing rift between Freeman and then-head coach Greg Schiano resulted in his release in 2013 after a poor start to the year, and his career fizzled out afterward as he jumped between teams.
Could the Bucs have made a better pick here, though, needing a QB? The answer is no, as no other quarterback taken after Freeman ever amounted to much. Perhaps there could have been some better development along the line in his career, as it appears he did have some potential, but it’s hard to fault Tampa Bay for this one given the surrounding circumstances.