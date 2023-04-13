27 Days, 27 Picks: QB Josh Freeman

In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.

Our next player is another first-round quarterback by the Buccaneers. Josh Freeman’s career started out promising in Tampa Bay after a good 2010 campaign, but the following years weren’t nearly as kind and forced the Bucs to keep looking for their QB of the future.

Check out the draft rundown on Freeman below:

College Stats

Josh Freeman played college football at Kansas State.

Year

G

Cmp

Att

Comp%

Yds

TD

Int

2006

11

140

270

51.9

1780

6

15

2007

12

316

499

63.3

3353

18

11

2008

12

224

382

58.6

2945

20

8

Total

35

680

1151

59.1

8070

44

34

 

Pre-Draft Measurements

Height

Weight

Arm length

Hand span

40-yard dash

20-yard shuttle

Three-cone drill

Vertical jump

Broad jump

6 ft 5 3/4 in

248 lb

32 3/4 in

10 in

4.97s

4.43s

7.11s

33.5 in

9 ft 11 in

 

Pick Selected

Josh Freeman was selected with the No. 17 pick in the 2009 NFL draft.

Player selected before him: DE Larry English, San Diego Chargers

Player selected after him: DE Robert Ayers, Denver Broncos

NFL Stats

Josh Freeman played seven seasons in the NFL. He played five for the Bucs, one for the Vikings, and one for the Colts.

Year

Team

G

Cmp

Att

Cmp%

Yds

TD

INT

2009

TB

10

158

290

54.5

1855

10

18

2010

TB

16

291

474

61.4

3451

25

6

2011

TB

15

346

551

62.8

3592

16

22

2012

TB

16

306

558

54.8

4065

27

17

2013

TB/MIN

4

63

147

42.9

761

2

4

2015

IND

1

15

28

53.6

149

1

1

Total

62

1179

2048

57.6

13873

81

68

 

Player Footage

Pick Analysis

Much like with QB Jameis Winston, who we looked at a few days ago, the warning signs were there when the Bucs drafted Freeman — He’d thrown 34 interceptions in college and had just one productive season with the Wildcats, winning no awards or honors during his time with Kansas State.

He had the physicals, though, and that was all Tampa Bay needed. And for a second, it looked like it was going to work out, as Freeman had an impressive sophomore campaign that got the Bucs 10 wins and narrowly missing out on a playoff spot. It went all downhill from there, though, as he was never able to replicate that 2010 campaign. Rumors of a growing rift between Freeman and then-head coach Greg Schiano resulted in his release in 2013 after a poor start to the year, and his career fizzled out afterward as he jumped between teams.

Could the Bucs have made a better pick here, though, needing a QB? The answer is no, as no other quarterback taken after Freeman ever amounted to much. Perhaps there could have been some better development along the line in his career, as it appears he did have some potential, but it’s hard to fault Tampa Bay for this one given the surrounding circumstances.

