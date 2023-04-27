27 Days, 27 Picks: QB Trent Dilfer
In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.
At long last, our 27 Days, 27 Picks series comes to a close — tonight, a new name will (possibly, assuming the team doesn’t trade out like it did last year) be added to the list. Until then, though, we have one more player, and he isn’t quite as illustrious as the two we just went over.
Check out the draft rundown on Trent Dilfer below:
College Stats
Trent Dilfer played college football at Fresno State. He was named first-team All-WAC twice, the WAC Player of the Year in 1993 and a first-team All-American in 1993.
Year
G
Cmp
Yds
Cmp%
TD
INT
1991
9
69
832
63.3
2
3
1992
13
188
3000
52.2
21
14
1993
12
254
3799
64.1
30
5
Total
34
511
7631
59.1
53
22
Pre-Draft Measurements
Height
Weight
Arm length
Hand span
6 ft 3 1/4 in
228 lb
32 1/4 in
9 5/8 in
The following measurements were the only ones available from Dilfer’s combine.
Pick Selected
Trent Dilfer was selected with the No. 6 pick in the 1994 NFL draft.
Player selected before him: LB Trev Alberts, Indianapolis Colts
Player selected after him: DT Bryant Young, San Francisco 49ers
NFL Stats
Trent Dilfer played 14 seasons in the NFL. He played six for the Bucs, one for the Ravens, four for Seattle, one for the Browns and two for the 49ers.
Year
Team
G
Cmp
Att
Cmp%
Yds
TD
INT
1994
TB
5
38
82
46.3
433
1
6
1995
TB
16
224
415
54.0
2774
4
18
1996
TB
16
267
482
55.4
2859
12
19
1997
TB
16
217
386
56.2
2555
21
11
1998
TB
16
225
429
52.4
2729
21
15
1999
TB
10
146
244
59.8
1619
11
11
2000
BAL
11
134
226
59.3
1502
12
11
2001
SEA
6
73
122
59.8
1014
7
4
2002
SEA
6
94
168
56.0
1182
4
6
2003
SEA
5
4
8
50.0
31
1
1
2004
SEA
5
25
58
43.1
333
1
3
2005
CLE
11
199
333
59.8
2321
11
12
2006
SF
0
0
0
0.0
0
0
0
2007
SF
7
113
219
51.6
1166
7
12
Total
130
1759
3172
55.5
20518
113
129
Pick Analysis
Trent Dilfer, at any point in his career, never completed even 60% or more of his passes. His best season came in 1997, where he threw 21 touchdowns to 11 picks and completed just 56.2% of his passes.
Even in the year he won the Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens, he wasn’t signed to a second contract — the Ravens didn’t think it was worth it. He remains the sole Super Bowl-winning quarterback to achieve this distinction.
In closing: Maybe Mel Kiper was wrong about this one. So were the Buccaneers.