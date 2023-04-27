27 Days, 27 Picks: QB Trent Dilfer

In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.

At long last, our 27 Days, 27 Picks series comes to a close — tonight, a new name will (possibly, assuming the team doesn’t trade out like it did last year) be added to the list. Until then, though, we have one more player, and he isn’t quite as illustrious as the two we just went over.

Check out the draft rundown on Trent Dilfer below:

College Stats

Trent Dilfer played college football at Fresno State. He was named first-team All-WAC twice, the WAC Player of the Year in 1993 and a first-team All-American in 1993.

Year G Cmp Yds Cmp% TD INT 1991 9 69 832 63.3 2 3 1992 13 188 3000 52.2 21 14 1993 12 254 3799 64.1 30 5 Total 34 511 7631 59.1 53 22

Pre-Draft Measurements

Height Weight Arm length Hand span 6 ft 3 1/4 in 228 lb 32 1/4 in 9 5/8 in

The following measurements were the only ones available from Dilfer’s combine.

Pick Selected

Trent Dilfer was selected with the No. 6 pick in the 1994 NFL draft.

Player selected before him: LB Trev Alberts, Indianapolis Colts

Player selected after him: DT Bryant Young, San Francisco 49ers

NFL Stats

Trent Dilfer played 14 seasons in the NFL. He played six for the Bucs, one for the Ravens, four for Seattle, one for the Browns and two for the 49ers.

Year Team G Cmp Att Cmp% Yds TD INT 1994 TB 5 38 82 46.3 433 1 6 1995 TB 16 224 415 54.0 2774 4 18 1996 TB 16 267 482 55.4 2859 12 19 1997 TB 16 217 386 56.2 2555 21 11 1998 TB 16 225 429 52.4 2729 21 15 1999 TB 10 146 244 59.8 1619 11 11 2000 BAL 11 134 226 59.3 1502 12 11 2001 SEA 6 73 122 59.8 1014 7 4 2002 SEA 6 94 168 56.0 1182 4 6 2003 SEA 5 4 8 50.0 31 1 1 2004 SEA 5 25 58 43.1 333 1 3 2005 CLE 11 199 333 59.8 2321 11 12 2006 SF 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 2007 SF 7 113 219 51.6 1166 7 12 Total 130 1759 3172 55.5 20518 113 129

Pick Analysis

Trent Dilfer, at any point in his career, never completed even 60% or more of his passes. His best season came in 1997, where he threw 21 touchdowns to 11 picks and completed just 56.2% of his passes.

Even in the year he won the Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens, he wasn’t signed to a second contract — the Ravens didn’t think it was worth it. He remains the sole Super Bowl-winning quarterback to achieve this distinction.

In closing: Maybe Mel Kiper was wrong about this one. So were the Buccaneers.

