27 Days, 27 Picks: QB Trent Dilfer

In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.

At long last, our 27 Days, 27 Picks series comes to a close — tonight, a new name will (possibly, assuming the team doesn’t trade out like it did last year) be added to the list. Until then, though, we have one more player, and he isn’t quite as illustrious as the two we just went over.

Check out the draft rundown on Trent Dilfer below:

College Stats

Tim Defrisco/ALLSPORT

Trent Dilfer played college football at Fresno State. He was named first-team All-WAC twice, the WAC Player of the Year in 1993 and a first-team All-American in 1993.

Year

G

Cmp

Yds

Cmp%

TD

INT

1991

9

69

832

63.3

2

3

1992

13

188

3000

52.2

21

14

1993

12

254

3799

64.1

30

5

Total

34

511

7631

59.1

53

22

 

Pre-Draft Measurements

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Height

Weight

Arm length

Hand span

6 ft 3 1/4 in

228 lb

32 1/4 in

9 5/8 in

The following measurements were the only ones available from Dilfer’s combine.

Pick Selected

USA TODAY Network

Trent Dilfer was selected with the No. 6 pick in the 1994 NFL draft.

Player selected before him: LB Trev Alberts, Indianapolis Colts

Player selected after him: DT Bryant Young, San Francisco 49ers

NFL Stats

Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK

Trent Dilfer played 14 seasons in the NFL. He played six for the Bucs, one for the Ravens, four for Seattle, one for the Browns and two for the 49ers.

Year

Team

G

Cmp

Att

Cmp%

Yds

TD

INT

1994

TB

5

38

82

46.3

433

1

6

1995

TB

16

224

415

54.0

2774

4

18

1996

TB

16

267

482

55.4

2859

12

19

1997

TB

16

217

386

56.2

2555

21

11

1998

TB

16

225

429

52.4

2729

21

15

1999

TB

10

146

244

59.8

1619

11

11

2000

BAL

11

134

226

59.3

1502

12

11

2001

SEA

6

73

122

59.8

1014

7

4

2002

SEA

6

94

168

56.0

1182

4

6

2003

SEA

5

4

8

50.0

31

1

1

2004

SEA

5

25

58

43.1

333

1

3

2005

CLE

11

199

333

59.8

2321

11

12

2006

SF

0

0

0

0.0

0

0

0

2007

SF

7

113

219

51.6

1166

7

12

Total

130

1759

3172

55.5

20518

113

129

 

Pick Analysis

USA TODAY Network

Trent Dilfer, at any point in his career, never completed even 60% or more of his passes. His best season came in 1997, where he threw 21 touchdowns to 11 picks and completed just 56.2% of his passes.

Even in the year he won the Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens, he wasn’t signed to a second contract — the Ravens didn’t think it was worth it. He remains the sole Super Bowl-winning quarterback to achieve this distinction.

In closing: Maybe Mel Kiper was wrong about this one. So were the Buccaneers.

