27 Days, 27 Picks: OG Davin Joseph
In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.
Our next player was a stalwart at right guard for Tampa Bay after being drafted in 2006 and earned two Pro Bowl appearances during his tenure with the Bucs.
Check out the draft rundown on Davin Joseph below:
College Accolades
Photo by John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 John David Mercer
Davin Joseph played college football at Oklahoma. He was named to the All-Freshman Big 12 team by the Sporting News in 2002 and he was a consensus All-American in 2005.
Pre-Draft Measurements
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Measurements are a combination of his Pro Day and Combine results.
Height
Weight
Arm length
Hand span
40-yard dash
20-yard shuttle
Three-cone drill
Vertical jump
Broad jump
Bench press
6 ft 3 in
311 lbs
35.13″
11.25″
5.14s
4.73s
7.74s
32 in
9.25 ft
24 reps
Pick Selected
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright Howard Smith
Davin Joseph was selected with the No. 23 pick in the 2006 NFL draft.
Player selected before him: LB Manny Lawson, San Francisco 49ers
Player selected after him: CB Johnathan Joseph, Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Accolades
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Davin Joseph played nine seasons in the NFL, eight for the Bucs and one for the Rams. He was voted to the Pro Bowl twice in 2008 and 2011.
Pick Analysis
Dec 15, 2013; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Davin Joseph (75) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Offensive linemen are hard to come by. Offensive linemen that play for your team for eight years (seven, excluding an injury year in 2012) are even harder to come by.
Joseph was never an All-Pro talent, but the Bucs drafted him with the No. 23-overall pick and he rewarded them with consistent guard play that resulted in two Pro Bowls across his career. He was probably never going to make it 2017 like the contract he signed in 2011 hoped he would, but he was able to be a reliable producer at the guard position for the team for an extended period of time — in other words, everything you look for in a first-round o-line pick.
He also started 112 of the 116 games he played in, which is another testament to his reliability.