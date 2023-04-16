27 Days, 27 Picks: OG Davin Joseph

In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.

Our next player was a stalwart at right guard for Tampa Bay after being drafted in 2006 and earned two Pro Bowl appearances during his tenure with the Bucs.

Check out the draft rundown on Davin Joseph below:

Davin Joseph played college football at Oklahoma. He was named to the All-Freshman Big 12 team by the Sporting News in 2002 and he was a consensus All-American in 2005.

Height Weight Arm length Hand span 40-yard dash 20-yard shuttle Three-cone drill Vertical jump Broad jump Bench press 6 ft 3 in 311 lbs 35.13″ 11.25″ 5.14s 4.73s 7.74s 32 in 9.25 ft 24 reps

Davin Joseph was selected with the No. 23 pick in the 2006 NFL draft.

Player selected before him: LB Manny Lawson, San Francisco 49ers

Player selected after him: CB Johnathan Joseph, Cincinnati Bengals

Davin Joseph played nine seasons in the NFL, eight for the Bucs and one for the Rams. He was voted to the Pro Bowl twice in 2008 and 2011.

Offensive linemen are hard to come by. Offensive linemen that play for your team for eight years (seven, excluding an injury year in 2012) are even harder to come by.

Joseph was never an All-Pro talent, but the Bucs drafted him with the No. 23-overall pick and he rewarded them with consistent guard play that resulted in two Pro Bowls across his career. He was probably never going to make it 2017 like the contract he signed in 2011 hoped he would, but he was able to be a reliable producer at the guard position for the team for an extended period of time — in other words, everything you look for in a first-round o-line pick.

He also started 112 of the 116 games he played in, which is another testament to his reliability.

