27 Days, 27 Picks: LB Derrick Brooks
In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.
Our next player, like our last one, is a man who needs no introduction — he’s probably Tampa Bay’s greatest NFL export.
Here’s the draft rundown on Derrick Brooks:
College Accolades
Derrick Brooks played college football at Florida State. He made the All-ACC first team from 1992-94, was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 1993, was a consensus first-team All-American from 1993-94 and was a Vince Lombardi Award finalist in 1993 and 1994.
Pre-Draft Measurements
Height
Weight
Arm length
Hand span
40-yard dash
10-yard split
20-yard split
6 ft 0 1/4 in
229 lbs
32 1/2 in
10 3/4 in
4.71s
1.70s
2.72s
Pick Selected
Derrick Brooks was selected with the No. 28 pick in the 1995 NFL draft.
Player selected before him: TE Mark Bruener, Pittsburgh Steelers
Player selected after him: OT Blake Brockermeyer, Carolina Panthers
NFL Stats
Derrick Brooks played 14 seasons in the NFL, all for the Bucs. He was a five-time first-team All-Pro, an 11-time Pro Bowler, made the 2000s All-Decade Team, was voted Defensive Player of the Year in 2002 and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Year
G
Solo
Ast
Tot
Scks
FF
PD
INT
TD
1995
16
59
19
78
1.0
2
4
0
0
1996
16
91
41
132
0.0
1
11
1
0
1997
16
101
43
144
1.5
1
12
2
0
1998
16
121
35
156
0.0
2
6
1
0
1999
16
117
36
153
2.0
2
18
4
0
2000
16
117
23
140
1.0
5
5
1
1
2001
16
79
33
112
0.0
1
8
3
0
2002
16
87
30
117
1.0
1
11
5
3
2003
16
71
30
101
1.0
2
9
2
1
2004
16
109
28
137
3.0
2
4
1
0
2005
16
93
32
125
3.0
1
11
1
0
2006
16
96
25
121
0.0
0
5
3
1
2007
16
84
25
109
0.0
3
1
0
0
2008
16
56
15
73
0.0
1
7
1
0
Total
224
1,283
415
1,698
13.5
24
112
25
6
Player Footage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Af83jMTSuGw
Pick Analysis
Analysis? There is no analysis.
If Derrick Brooks had been an entirely average linebacker and started all 16 games of his staggering 14 year career, this pick would have been worth it. And he did do that, but he was far, far from average.
Brooks is perhaps the greatest 4-3 linebacker and, perhaps, the greatest off-ball linebacker to ever play the game of football. He was an incredible producer until the very end of his career and fans will always remember him for his Super Bowl-winning interception off Rich Gannon.
He was simply everywhere in the passing game, the running game and any other play you can imagine. He was a nightmare to any player who had the misfortune of playing him and a blessing to Tampa Bay fans who had suffered so long before his arrival.
Who’s our favorite player? Mr. Derrick Brooks.