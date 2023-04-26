27 Days, 27 Picks: LB Derrick Brooks

In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.

Our next player, like our last one, is a man who needs no introduction — he’s probably Tampa Bay’s greatest NFL export.

Here’s the draft rundown on Derrick Brooks:

College Accolades

Derrick Brooks played college football at Florida State. He made the All-ACC first team from 1992-94, was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 1993, was a consensus first-team All-American from 1993-94 and was a Vince Lombardi Award finalist in 1993 and 1994.

Pre-Draft Measurements

Height

Weight

Arm length

Hand span

40-yard dash

10-yard split

20-yard split

6 ft 0 1/4 in

229 lbs

32 1/2 in

10 3/4 in

4.71s

1.70s

2.72s

Pick Selected

Derrick Brooks was selected with the No. 28 pick in the 1995 NFL draft.

Player selected before him: TE Mark Bruener, Pittsburgh Steelers

Player selected after him: OT Blake Brockermeyer, Carolina Panthers

NFL Stats

Derrick Brooks played 14 seasons in the NFL, all for the Bucs. He was a five-time first-team All-Pro, an 11-time Pro Bowler, made the 2000s All-Decade Team, was voted Defensive Player of the Year in 2002 and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Year

G

Solo

Ast

Tot

Scks

FF

PD

INT

TD

1995

16

59

19

78

1.0

2

4

0

0

1996

16

91

41

132

0.0

1

11

1

0

1997

16

101

43

144

1.5

1

12

2

0

1998

16

121

35

156

0.0

2

6

1

0

1999

16

117

36

153

2.0

2

18

4

0

2000

16

117

23

140

1.0

5

5

1

1

2001

16

79

33

112

0.0

1

8

3

0

2002

16

87

30

117

1.0

1

11

5

3

2003

16

71

30

101

1.0

2

9

2

1

2004

16

109

28

137

3.0

2

4

1

0

2005

16

93

32

125

3.0

1

11

1

0

2006

16

96

25

121

0.0

0

5

3

1

2007

16

84

25

109

0.0

3

1

0

0

2008

16

56

15

73

0.0

1

7

1

0

Total

224

1,283

415

1,698

13.5

24

112

25

6

Player Footage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Af83jMTSuGw

Pick Analysis

Analysis? There is no analysis.

If Derrick Brooks had been an entirely average linebacker and started all 16 games of his staggering 14 year career, this pick would have been worth it. And he did do that, but he was far, far from average.

Brooks is perhaps the greatest 4-3 linebacker and, perhaps, the greatest off-ball linebacker to ever play the game of football. He was an incredible producer until the very end of his career and fans will always remember him for his Super Bowl-winning interception off Rich Gannon.

He was simply everywhere in the passing game, the running game and any other play you can imagine. He was a nightmare to any player who had the misfortune of playing him and a blessing to Tampa Bay fans who had suffered so long before his arrival.

Who’s our favorite player? Mr. Derrick Brooks.

