27 Days, 27 Picks: LB Derrick Brooks

In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.

Our next player, like our last one, is a man who needs no introduction — he’s probably Tampa Bay’s greatest NFL export.

Here’s the draft rundown on Derrick Brooks:

College Accolades

Derrick Brooks played college football at Florida State. He made the All-ACC first team from 1992-94, was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 1993, was a consensus first-team All-American from 1993-94 and was a Vince Lombardi Award finalist in 1993 and 1994.

Pre-Draft Measurements

Height Weight Arm length Hand span 40-yard dash 10-yard split 20-yard split 6 ft 0 1/4 in 229 lbs 32 1/2 in 10 3/4 in 4.71s 1.70s 2.72s

Pick Selected

Derrick Brooks was selected with the No. 28 pick in the 1995 NFL draft.

Player selected before him: TE Mark Bruener, Pittsburgh Steelers

Player selected after him: OT Blake Brockermeyer, Carolina Panthers

NFL Stats

Derrick Brooks played 14 seasons in the NFL, all for the Bucs. He was a five-time first-team All-Pro, an 11-time Pro Bowler, made the 2000s All-Decade Team, was voted Defensive Player of the Year in 2002 and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Year G Solo Ast Tot Scks FF PD INT TD 1995 16 59 19 78 1.0 2 4 0 0 1996 16 91 41 132 0.0 1 11 1 0 1997 16 101 43 144 1.5 1 12 2 0 1998 16 121 35 156 0.0 2 6 1 0 1999 16 117 36 153 2.0 2 18 4 0 2000 16 117 23 140 1.0 5 5 1 1 2001 16 79 33 112 0.0 1 8 3 0 2002 16 87 30 117 1.0 1 11 5 3 2003 16 71 30 101 1.0 2 9 2 1 2004 16 109 28 137 3.0 2 4 1 0 2005 16 93 32 125 3.0 1 11 1 0 2006 16 96 25 121 0.0 0 5 3 1 2007 16 84 25 109 0.0 3 1 0 0 2008 16 56 15 73 0.0 1 7 1 0 Total 224 1,283 415 1,698 13.5 24 112 25 6

Player Footage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Af83jMTSuGw

Pick Analysis

Analysis? There is no analysis.

If Derrick Brooks had been an entirely average linebacker and started all 16 games of his staggering 14 year career, this pick would have been worth it. And he did do that, but he was far, far from average.

Brooks is perhaps the greatest 4-3 linebacker and, perhaps, the greatest off-ball linebacker to ever play the game of football. He was an incredible producer until the very end of his career and fans will always remember him for his Super Bowl-winning interception off Rich Gannon.

He was simply everywhere in the passing game, the running game and any other play you can imagine. He was a nightmare to any player who had the misfortune of playing him and a blessing to Tampa Bay fans who had suffered so long before his arrival.

Who’s our favorite player? Mr. Derrick Brooks.

