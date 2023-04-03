27 Days, 27 Picks: LB Devin White
In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.
Our next entry is a somewhat controversial one.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans will always remember LB Devin White for his Super Bowl run, but the 2019 first-round pick has also raised questions from fans and pundits alike after some rough stretches of play over the last two years.
Check out the draft rundown for Devin White below:
College Stats
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Devin White played college football at LSU. He made the All-SEC first team in 2017 and 2018 and was named a second-team All-American in 2017 and a consensus All-American in 2018. He was given the Butkus Award in 2018, given to the nation’s best linebacker at the college level.
Year
Solo
Ast
Tot
Loss
Sk
INT
FF
FR
2016
15
15
30
3.0
1.0
0
1
1
2017
37
96
133
13.5
4.5
1
0
0
2018
62
61
123
12.0
3.0
0
3
2
Total
114
172
286
28.5
8.5
1
4
3
Pre-Draft Measurements
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Height
Weight
Arm length
Hand span
40-yard dash
20-yard shuttle
Three-cone drill
Vertical jump
Broad jump
Bench press
6 ft 0 in
237 lb
32 1/8 in
9 3/4 in
4.42s
4.17s
7.07s
39.5 in
9 ft 10 in
22 reps
Pick Selected
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Devin White was selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Player selected before him: DE Clelin Farrell, Las Vegas Raiders
Player selected after him: QB Daniel Jones, New York Giants
NFL Stats
(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
Devin White has played four seasons in the NFL, all of them with the Bucs. He was named to the PWFA All-Rookie Team in 2019, to the All-Pro second-team in 2020 and to the Pro Bowl in 2021.
Year
Solo
Ast
Tot
Sacks
Loss
INT
FF
FR
PD
2019
58
33
91
2.5
2
1
3
4
3
2020
97
43
140
9
10
0
1
1
4
2021
87
41
128
3.5
7.5
0
0
0
3
2022
73
51
124
5.5
9
0
2
3
5
Total
315
168
483
20.5
28.5
1
6
8
15
Player Footage
Pick Analysis
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
After the 2020 season, this answer would be a resounding “hit.” In the years since it’s been far less certain.
White’s incredible run in 2020 is one of the definitive reasons that the Bucs won the Super Bowl that year, so if that’s the only metric, than White has been a success. But he’s also seen a stretch of poor play across the next two years (and calling out Warren Sapp for mentioning it) and a continual lack of coverage prowess that may be beginning to make Tampa Bay wonder if it will extend White after the 2023 season ends. 2023 will be a big year for him, as it could bring him back to the sideline-to-sideline weapon NFL fans saw in 2020 or it could showcase more flaws in White’s game that are becoming increasingly hard to ignore.
White is still wildly talented and makes splash plays like few other linebackers in the league do. But whether or not this draft pick was truly a hit long-term will depend on how well White can overcome his shortcomings and return to his Super Bowl form.