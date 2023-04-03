27 Days, 27 Picks: LB Devin White

In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.

Our next entry is a somewhat controversial one.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans will always remember LB Devin White for his Super Bowl run, but the 2019 first-round pick has also raised questions from fans and pundits alike after some rough stretches of play over the last two years.

Check out the draft rundown for Devin White below:

College Stats

Devin White played college football at LSU. He made the All-SEC first team in 2017 and 2018 and was named a second-team All-American in 2017 and a consensus All-American in 2018. He was given the Butkus Award in 2018, given to the nation’s best linebacker at the college level.

Year Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk INT FF FR 2016 15 15 30 3.0 1.0 0 1 1 2017 37 96 133 13.5 4.5 1 0 0 2018 62 61 123 12.0 3.0 0 3 2 Total 114 172 286 28.5 8.5 1 4 3

Pre-Draft Measurements

Height Weight Arm length Hand span 40-yard dash 20-yard shuttle Three-cone drill Vertical jump Broad jump Bench press 6 ft 0 in 237 lb 32 1/8 in 9 3/4 in 4.42s 4.17s 7.07s 39.5 in 9 ft 10 in 22 reps

Pick Selected

Devin White was selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Player selected before him: DE Clelin Farrell, Las Vegas Raiders

Player selected after him: QB Daniel Jones, New York Giants

NFL Stats

Devin White has played four seasons in the NFL, all of them with the Bucs. He was named to the PWFA All-Rookie Team in 2019, to the All-Pro second-team in 2020 and to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Year Solo Ast Tot Sacks Loss INT FF FR PD 2019 58 33 91 2.5 2 1 3 4 3 2020 97 43 140 9 10 0 1 1 4 2021 87 41 128 3.5 7.5 0 0 0 3 2022 73 51 124 5.5 9 0 2 3 5 Total 315 168 483 20.5 28.5 1 6 8 15

Player Footage

Pick Analysis

After the 2020 season, this answer would be a resounding “hit.” In the years since it’s been far less certain.

White’s incredible run in 2020 is one of the definitive reasons that the Bucs won the Super Bowl that year, so if that’s the only metric, than White has been a success. But he’s also seen a stretch of poor play across the next two years (and calling out Warren Sapp for mentioning it) and a continual lack of coverage prowess that may be beginning to make Tampa Bay wonder if it will extend White after the 2023 season ends. 2023 will be a big year for him, as it could bring him back to the sideline-to-sideline weapon NFL fans saw in 2020 or it could showcase more flaws in White’s game that are becoming increasingly hard to ignore.

White is still wildly talented and makes splash plays like few other linebackers in the league do. But whether or not this draft pick was truly a hit long-term will depend on how well White can overcome his shortcomings and return to his Super Bowl form.

