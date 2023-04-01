27 Days, 27 Picks: EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

There are officially 27 days until the first round of the NFL draft.

In this new series, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.

Our first entry skips over 2022, since the Bucs didn’t have a first-round pick. Thus, we’re looking to 2021 to analyze Tampa Bay’s most recent first-round selection: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

College Stats

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Tryon-Shoyinka played football at Washington. He was named to the All-PAC-12 second team in 2019. He did not play football in the 2020 season, instead taking the COVID year to prepare for the NFL draft.

Year School G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sacks PD 2018 Washington 10 10 10 20 2.0 1.0 1 2019 Washington 13 27 14 41 12.5 8.0 1 2020 Washington N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Total 23 37 24 61 14.5 9.0 2

Pre-Draft Measurments

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Tryon-Shoyinka did not participate in the NFL Combine. All the numbers listed below were taken at his Pro Day in Washington.

Height Weight Arm length Hand span 40-yard dash 20-yard shuttle Three-cone drill Vertical jump Broad jump Bench press 6 ft 5 in 259 lbs 34 in 10 1/4 in 4.68 s 4.36 s 7.18 s 35.0 in 9 ft 8 in 22 reps

Pick Taken

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka was taken with the No. 32 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Player taken before him: DE Odafe Oweh, Baltimore Ravens

Player taken after him: CB Tyson Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL Stats

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Tryon-Shoyinka has played two seasons in the NFL, all of which so far have been with the Bucs.

Year G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sacks PD FF FR 2021 17 21 8 29 4 4 3 0 0 2022 17 23 17 40 4 4 2 0 0 Total 34 44 25 69 8 8 5 0 0

Player Footage

Pick Analysis

(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

It is perhaps too early to judge Tryon-Shoyinka based on the two years he has played, but he’s getting to the point where he’ll need to show some development. He’s been rather poor in the run game across his first two years in Tampa Bay, and he has yet to record a five-sack season since arriving. Tryon-Shoyinka is very athletic, but the team will likely hope to see him polish his game in 2023 to be paired alongside Shaq Barrett whenever Barrett comes back from his injury.

He’ll get to play alongside another one of his former teammates in DT Greg Gaines in 2023, so perhaps the presence of him and other former teammate Vita Vea will put him in a more comfortable environment. Time will tell, but Tyron-Shoyinka is getting to the point where he’ll have to definitively show the Bucs he was worth a first-round pick — or he may get replaced in subsequent drafts.

