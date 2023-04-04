27 Days, 27 Picks: DT Vita Vea
In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.
GM Jason Licht had a pretty decent string of picks in the first round from 2018-20, selecting three players that would help him get a Super Bowl ring. The first of those players, drafted in 2018, was DT Tevita Tuliʻakiʻono Tuipulotu Mosese Vaʻhae Fehoko Faletau Vea — but most people just call him Vita.
Check out our 27 Days, 27 Picks rundown on Vita Vea below:
College Stats
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Vita Vea played college football at Washington. He was named to the All PAC-12 second team in 2016 and was named to the first team in 2017. He was also the PAC-12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.
Year
G
Solo
Ast
Tot
Loss
Sacks
PD
FF
FR
2016
11
13
4
17
3.0
1.0
0
1
0
2017
14
22
17
39
6.5
5.0
1
1
0
2018
12
30
13
43
5.5
3.5
4
0
0
Total
37
65
34
99
15.0
9.5
5
2
0
Pre-Draft Measurements
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Height
Weight
Arm length
Hand span
40-yard dash
10-yard split
20-yard split
Bench press
6 ft 4 in
347 lb
32 5/8 in
10 in
5.10s
1.76s
2.95s
41 reps
Pick Selected
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Vita Vea was selected with the No. 12 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Player selected before him: S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins
Player selected after him: DT Daron Payne, Washington Commanders
NFL Stats
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Vita Vea has played five seasons in the NFL, all of them for the Buccaneers. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021.
Year
G
Solo
Ast
Tot
Sack
Loss
FF
FR
PD
2018
13
21
7
28
3
2
0
0
0
2019
16
19
16
35
2.5
3
0
0
3
2020
5
6
4
10
2
2
0
0
0
2021
16
22
11
33
4
5.5
0
1
3
2022
14
15
16
31
6.5
3.5
1
1
0
Total
64
83
54
137
18
16
1
2
6
Player Footage
Pick Analysis
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Vita Vea is the first Jason Licht first-rounder since Mike Evans in 2014 to be extended, and there’s a very good reason why.
Simply stated, Vea is a hit. His presence in the run-stuff is among the league’s very best for a nose tackle, and he lead the team in sacks in 2022 with 6.5. He was also imperative for the team’s Super Bowl run in 2020, as he was injured earlier in the year in a game against the Chicago Bears but came back during the Super Bowl run and proved a valuable piece of the defense.
Vea is one of the best nose tackles in the league, and his selection was the start of a good three-player streak for Licht in the first round of the NFL draft.