27 Days, 27 Picks: DT Vita Vea

GM Jason Licht had a pretty decent string of picks in the first round from 2018-20, selecting three players that would help him get a Super Bowl ring. The first of those players, drafted in 2018, was DT Tevita Tuliʻakiʻono Tuipulotu Mosese Vaʻhae Fehoko Faletau Vea — but most people just call him Vita.

College Stats

Vita Vea played college football at Washington. He was named to the All PAC-12 second team in 2016 and was named to the first team in 2017. He was also the PAC-12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.

Year G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sacks PD FF FR 2016 11 13 4 17 3.0 1.0 0 1 0 2017 14 22 17 39 6.5 5.0 1 1 0 2018 12 30 13 43 5.5 3.5 4 0 0 Total 37 65 34 99 15.0 9.5 5 2 0

Pre-Draft Measurements

Height Weight Arm length Hand span 40-yard dash 10-yard split 20-yard split Bench press 6 ft 4 in 347 lb 32 5/8 in 10 in 5.10s 1.76s 2.95s 41 reps

Pick Selected

Vita Vea was selected with the No. 12 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Player selected before him: S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins

Player selected after him: DT Daron Payne, Washington Commanders

NFL Stats

Vita Vea has played five seasons in the NFL, all of them for the Buccaneers. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Year G Solo Ast Tot Sack Loss FF FR PD 2018 13 21 7 28 3 2 0 0 0 2019 16 19 16 35 2.5 3 0 0 3 2020 5 6 4 10 2 2 0 0 0 2021 16 22 11 33 4 5.5 0 1 3 2022 14 15 16 31 6.5 3.5 1 1 0 Total 64 83 54 137 18 16 1 2 6

Player Footage

Pick Analysis

Vita Vea is the first Jason Licht first-rounder since Mike Evans in 2014 to be extended, and there’s a very good reason why.

Simply stated, Vea is a hit. His presence in the run-stuff is among the league’s very best for a nose tackle, and he lead the team in sacks in 2022 with 6.5. He was also imperative for the team’s Super Bowl run in 2020, as he was injured earlier in the year in a game against the Chicago Bears but came back during the Super Bowl run and proved a valuable piece of the defense.

Vea is one of the best nose tackles in the league, and his selection was the start of a good three-player streak for Licht in the first round of the NFL draft.

