27 Days, 27 Picks: DT Booger McFarland
In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.
You may have seen our next player in the 27 Days, 27 Picks series on TV, but he was a mainstay on the Bucs’ defensive line for seven seasons in his playing days.
Check out the draft rundown on DT Booger McFarland below:
College Accolades
USA TODAY Sports
Booger McFarland played football at LSU. He was named the SEC Freshman Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 1995 and the Peach Bowl Defensive MVP in 1996. He was named to the All-SEC Second Team in 1996 and the All-SEC First Team in 1998. He was named to the All-American First Team in 1998.
Pre-Draft Measurements
(Photo By Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Height
Weight
Arm length
Hand span
40-yard dash
20-yard shuttle
Three-cone drill
Vertical jump
Broad jump
Bench press
6 ft 0 1/2 in
299 lbs
33 3/8 in
10 in
4.85s
2.88s
7.98s
28.5in
9 ft 0 in
25 reps
Pick Selected
Andy Lyons/Allsport
Booger McFarland was selected with the No. 15 overall pick in the 1999 NFL draft.
Player selected before him: OT John Tait, Kansas City Chiefs
Player selected after him: DE Jevon Kearse, Tennessee Titans
NFL Stats
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Booger McFarland played eight seasons in the NFL, eight for the Bucs and one for the Colts.
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Tot
Sck
Loss
1999
TB
14
9
5
14
1
0
2000
TB
16
31
19
50
6.5
0
2001
TB
14
23
18
41
3.5
3
2002
TB
10
12
7
19
1.5
3
2003
TB
16
37
12
49
2.5
4
2004
TB
8
9
2
11
3
2
2005
TB
15
18
9
27
2
6
2006
TB/IND
16
29
12
41
2.5
4
Total
109
168
84
252
22.5
22
Pick Analysis
(Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)
Was Booger McFarland ever remarkable during his career with the Bucs? No, but he was a decent producer for the team for eight years running, and that, in my eyes, makes the pick worth it.
Booger’s best season came in 2000, when he had a 6.5-sack season and had 50 total tackles. He missed a few games when the Bucs won the Super Bowl in 2002, but he only missed less than double-digit games twice: Once in 2004 and once in 2006, when he was traded midseason.
All in all, he can say that he was a part of one of the best defenses of all time and was a mainstay across multiple seasons for the Bucs as a starting DT. It isn’t All-Pro flashy, but I think it’s fair to say that such production is more than acceptable for a first-round pick.