27 Days, 27 Picks: DT Booger McFarland

In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.

You may have seen our next player in the 27 Days, 27 Picks series on TV, but he was a mainstay on the Bucs’ defensive line for seven seasons in his playing days.

Check out the draft rundown on DT Booger McFarland below:

College Accolades

Booger McFarland played football at LSU. He was named the SEC Freshman Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 1995 and the Peach Bowl Defensive MVP in 1996. He was named to the All-SEC Second Team in 1996 and the All-SEC First Team in 1998. He was named to the All-American First Team in 1998.

Pre-Draft Measurements

Height Weight Arm length Hand span 40-yard dash 20-yard shuttle Three-cone drill Vertical jump Broad jump Bench press 6 ft 0 1/2 in 299 lbs 33 3/8 in 10 in 4.85s 2.88s 7.98s 28.5in 9 ft 0 in 25 reps

Pick Selected

Booger McFarland was selected with the No. 15 overall pick in the 1999 NFL draft.

Player selected before him: OT John Tait, Kansas City Chiefs

Player selected after him: DE Jevon Kearse, Tennessee Titans

NFL Stats

Booger McFarland played eight seasons in the NFL, eight for the Bucs and one for the Colts.

Year Team G Solo Ast Tot Sck Loss 1999 TB 14 9 5 14 1 0 2000 TB 16 31 19 50 6.5 0 2001 TB 14 23 18 41 3.5 3 2002 TB 10 12 7 19 1.5 3 2003 TB 16 37 12 49 2.5 4 2004 TB 8 9 2 11 3 2 2005 TB 15 18 9 27 2 6 2006 TB/IND 16 29 12 41 2.5 4 Total 109 168 84 252 22.5 22

Pick Analysis

Was Booger McFarland ever remarkable during his career with the Bucs? No, but he was a decent producer for the team for eight years running, and that, in my eyes, makes the pick worth it.

Booger’s best season came in 2000, when he had a 6.5-sack season and had 50 total tackles. He missed a few games when the Bucs won the Super Bowl in 2002, but he only missed less than double-digit games twice: Once in 2004 and once in 2006, when he was traded midseason.

All in all, he can say that he was a part of one of the best defenses of all time and was a mainstay across multiple seasons for the Bucs as a starting DT. It isn’t All-Pro flashy, but I think it’s fair to say that such production is more than acceptable for a first-round pick.

