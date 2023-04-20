27 Days, 27 Picks: DT Booger McFarland

River Wells
·2 min read

In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.

You may have seen our next player in the 27 Days, 27 Picks series on TV, but he was a mainstay on the Bucs’ defensive line for seven seasons in his playing days.

Check out the draft rundown on DT Booger McFarland below:

College Accolades

USA TODAY Sports

Booger McFarland played football at LSU. He was named the SEC Freshman Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 1995 and the Peach Bowl Defensive MVP in 1996. He was named to the All-SEC Second Team in 1996 and the All-SEC First Team in 1998. He was named to the All-American First Team in 1998.

Pre-Draft Measurements

(Photo By Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Height

Weight

Arm length

Hand span

40-yard dash

20-yard shuttle

Three-cone drill

Vertical jump

Broad jump

Bench press

6 ft 0 1/2 in

299 lbs

33 3/8 in

10 in

4.85s

2.88s

7.98s

28.5in

9 ft 0 in

25 reps

 

Pick Selected

Andy Lyons/Allsport

Booger McFarland was selected with the No. 15 overall pick in the 1999 NFL draft.

Player selected before him: OT John Tait, Kansas City Chiefs

Player selected after him: DE Jevon Kearse, Tennessee Titans

NFL Stats

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Booger McFarland played eight seasons in the NFL, eight for the Bucs and one for the Colts.

Year

Team

G

Solo

Ast

Tot

Sck

Loss

1999

TB

14

9

5

14

1

0

2000

TB

16

31

19

50

6.5

0

2001

TB

14

23

18

41

3.5

3

2002

TB

10

12

7

19

1.5

3

2003

TB

16

37

12

49

2.5

4

2004

TB

8

9

2

11

3

2

2005

TB

15

18

9

27

2

6

2006

TB/IND

16

29

12

41

2.5

4

Total

109

168

84

252

22.5

22

 

Pick Analysis

(Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Was Booger McFarland ever remarkable during his career with the Bucs? No, but he was a decent producer for the team for eight years running, and that, in my eyes, makes the pick worth it.

Booger’s best season came in 2000, when he had a 6.5-sack season and had 50 total tackles. He missed a few games when the Bucs won the Super Bowl in 2002, but he only missed less than double-digit games twice: Once in 2004 and once in 2006, when he was traded midseason.

All in all, he can say that he was a part of one of the best defenses of all time and was a mainstay across multiple seasons for the Bucs as a starting DT. It isn’t All-Pro flashy, but I think it’s fair to say that such production is more than acceptable for a first-round pick.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire