27 Days, 27 Picks: DT Gerald McCoy

Few embodied Tampa Bay like DT Gerald McCoy. McCoy was selected in 2010 and was able to make his mark on the league and in the city, being a stalwart on the Bucs’ line for nine seasons.

Check out the draft rundown on McCoy below:

College Stats

Gerald McCoy played college football at Oklahoma. He was a two-time first-team All-American and two-time first-team All-Big 12 in 2008-09 and was the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2007.

Year G Solo Ast Tot Sk Loss PD INT 2007 13 10 9 19 2.0 6.5 0 0 2008 14 16 14 30 6.5 11.0 0 1 2009 13 25 9 34 6.0 15.5 2 0 Total 40 51 32 83 14.5 33.0 2 1

Pre-Draft Measurements

Height Weight Arm length Hand span 40-yard dash 20-yard shuttle Three-cone drill Vertical jump Broad jump Bench press 6 ft 4 1/8 in 295 lb 33 3/4 in 10 1/4 in 4.99s 4.48s 7.32s 30 1/2 in 9 ft 6 in 23 reps

Pick Selected

Gerald McCoy was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2010 NFL draft.

Player selected before him: DT Ndamukong Suh, Detroit Lions

Player selected after him: OT Trent Williams, Washington Commanders

NFL Stats

Gerald McCoy played 10 seasons in the NFL. He played nine for the Bucs and one for the Panthers. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2013 and a second-team All-Pro in 2014 and 2016. He was named to the Pro Bowl six consecutive years from 2012-17.

Year Team G Solo Ast Tot Sck Loss FF 2010 TB 13 22 6 28 3 5 2 2011 TB 6 10 1 11 1 2 0 2012 TB 16 23 7 30 5 5 1 2013 TB 16 35 15 50 9.5 8 0 2014 TB 13 28 7 35 8.5 5 1 2015 TB 15 26 8 34 8.5 1 0 2016 TB 15 26 8 34 7 3 2 2017 TB 15 33 14 47 6 9 0 2018 TB 14 17 11 28 6 3 0 2019 CAR 16 15 22 37 5 4 0 Total 139 235 99 334 59.5 45 6

Player Footage

Pick Analysis

Interestingly enough, the Bucs would end up getting the player picked before Gerald McCoy, Ndamukong Suh, to help win a Super Bowl. McCoy never got to lift a Lombardi in Tampa, but his draft selection by the Bucs is still one of the best they ever made.

McCoy’s production was a constant in Tampa Bay, and his accolades of Pro Bowls and All-Pros prove it. Always a high motor and a force to be reckoned with, McCoy was one of Tampa Bay’s better players in the stretch he donned the red and pewter. His release was an unfortunate circumstance in 2019, but he put together a solid season with the Panthers before attempting to play with the Raiders before a season-ending injury.

It’s often debated on whether McCoy should get a spot in Tampa Bay’s ring of honor. I’m unsure about that, but I do know that few players loved the team and city like McCoy did when he was a Buccaneer.

