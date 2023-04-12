27 Days, 27 Picks: DT Gerald McCoy
In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.
Few embodied Tampa Bay like DT Gerald McCoy. McCoy was selected in 2010 and was able to make his mark on the league and in the city, being a stalwart on the Bucs’ line for nine seasons.
Check out the draft rundown on McCoy below:
College Stats
Gerald McCoy played college football at Oklahoma. He was a two-time first-team All-American and two-time first-team All-Big 12 in 2008-09 and was the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2007.
Year
G
Solo
Ast
Tot
Sk
Loss
PD
INT
2007
13
10
9
19
2.0
6.5
0
0
2008
14
16
14
30
6.5
11.0
0
1
2009
13
25
9
34
6.0
15.5
2
0
Total
40
51
32
83
14.5
33.0
2
1
Pre-Draft Measurements
Height
Weight
Arm length
Hand span
40-yard dash
20-yard shuttle
Three-cone drill
Vertical jump
Broad jump
Bench press
6 ft 4 1/8 in
295 lb
33 3/4 in
10 1/4 in
4.99s
4.48s
7.32s
30 1/2 in
9 ft 6 in
23 reps
Pick Selected
Gerald McCoy was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2010 NFL draft.
Player selected before him: DT Ndamukong Suh, Detroit Lions
Player selected after him: OT Trent Williams, Washington Commanders
NFL Stats
Gerald McCoy played 10 seasons in the NFL. He played nine for the Bucs and one for the Panthers. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2013 and a second-team All-Pro in 2014 and 2016. He was named to the Pro Bowl six consecutive years from 2012-17.
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Tot
Sck
Loss
FF
2010
TB
13
22
6
28
3
5
2
2011
TB
6
10
1
11
1
2
0
2012
TB
16
23
7
30
5
5
1
2013
TB
16
35
15
50
9.5
8
0
2014
TB
13
28
7
35
8.5
5
1
2015
TB
15
26
8
34
8.5
1
0
2016
TB
15
26
8
34
7
3
2
2017
TB
15
33
14
47
6
9
0
2018
TB
14
17
11
28
6
3
0
2019
CAR
16
15
22
37
5
4
0
Total
139
235
99
334
59.5
45
6
Player Footage
Pick Analysis
Interestingly enough, the Bucs would end up getting the player picked before Gerald McCoy, Ndamukong Suh, to help win a Super Bowl. McCoy never got to lift a Lombardi in Tampa, but his draft selection by the Bucs is still one of the best they ever made.
McCoy’s production was a constant in Tampa Bay, and his accolades of Pro Bowls and All-Pros prove it. Always a high motor and a force to be reckoned with, McCoy was one of Tampa Bay’s better players in the stretch he donned the red and pewter. His release was an unfortunate circumstance in 2019, but he put together a solid season with the Panthers before attempting to play with the Raiders before a season-ending injury.
It’s often debated on whether McCoy should get a spot in Tampa Bay’s ring of honor. I’m unsure about that, but I do know that few players loved the team and city like McCoy did when he was a Buccaneer.