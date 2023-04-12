27 Days, 27 Picks: DT Gerald McCoy

River Wells
·3 min read

In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.

Few embodied Tampa Bay like DT Gerald McCoy. McCoy was selected in 2010 and was able to make his mark on the league and in the city, being a stalwart on the Bucs’ line for nine seasons.

Check out the draft rundown on McCoy below:

College Stats

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Gerald McCoy played college football at Oklahoma. He was a two-time first-team All-American and two-time first-team All-Big 12 in 2008-09 and was the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2007.

Year

G

Solo

Ast

Tot

Sk

Loss

PD

INT

2007

13

10

9

19

2.0

6.5

0

0

2008

14

16

14

30

6.5

11.0

0

1

2009

13

25

9

34

6.0

15.5

2

0

Total

40

51

32

83

14.5

33.0

2

1

Pre-Draft Measurements

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Height

Weight

Arm length

Hand span

40-yard dash

20-yard shuttle

Three-cone drill

Vertical jump

Broad jump

Bench press

6 ft 4 1/8 in

295 lb

33 3/4 in

10 1/4 in

4.99s

4.48s

7.32s

30 1/2 in

9 ft 6 in

23 reps

Pick Selected

(Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Gerald McCoy was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2010 NFL draft.

Player selected before him: DT Ndamukong Suh, Detroit Lions

Player selected after him: OT Trent Williams, Washington Commanders

NFL Stats

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Gerald McCoy played 10 seasons in the NFL. He played nine for the Bucs and one for the Panthers. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2013 and a second-team All-Pro in 2014 and 2016. He was named to the Pro Bowl six consecutive years from 2012-17.

Year

Team

G

Solo

Ast

Tot

Sck

Loss

FF

2010

TB

13

22

6

28

3

5

2

2011

TB

6

10

1

11

1

2

0

2012

TB

16

23

7

30

5

5

1

2013

TB

16

35

15

50

9.5

8

0

2014

TB

13

28

7

35

8.5

5

1

2015

TB

15

26

8

34

8.5

1

0

2016

TB

15

26

8

34

7

3

2

2017

TB

15

33

14

47

6

9

0

2018

TB

14

17

11

28

6

3

0

2019

CAR

16

15

22

37

5

4

0

Total

139

235

99

334

59.5

45

6

Player Footage

Pick Analysis

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Interestingly enough, the Bucs would end up getting the player picked before Gerald McCoy, Ndamukong Suh, to help win a Super Bowl. McCoy never got to lift a Lombardi in Tampa, but his draft selection by the Bucs is still one of the best they ever made.

McCoy’s production was a constant in Tampa Bay, and his accolades of Pro Bowls and All-Pros prove it. Always a high motor and a force to be reckoned with, McCoy was one of Tampa Bay’s better players in the stretch he donned the red and pewter. His release was an unfortunate circumstance in 2019, but he put together a solid season with the Panthers before attempting to play with the Raiders before a season-ending injury.

It’s often debated on whether McCoy should get a spot in Tampa Bay’s ring of honor. I’m unsure about that, but I do know that few players loved the team and city like McCoy did when he was a Buccaneer.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire