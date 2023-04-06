27 Days, 27 Picks: CB Vernon Hargreaves III
In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.
There were high expectations for cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III coming out of college. GM Jason Licht took notice and selected him with Tampa Bay’s 2016 first-round pick, but things didn’t quite work out for either side as his career progressed.
Check out the rundown on Hargreaves for our newest player in our 27 Days, 27 Picks series below:
College Stats
Vernon Hargreaves played college football at Florida. He was a first-team All-American in 2014 and 2015 and was named to the All-SEC first team in every year he played.
Year
G
Solo
Ast
Total
INT
PD
FF
FR
TD
2013
12
26
12
38
3
10
0
0
0
2014
12
31
19
50
3
13
0
2
0
2015
12
24
9
33
4
4
1
0
0
Total
36
81
40
121
10
27
1
2
0
Pre-Draft Measurments
Height
Weight
Arm length
Hand span
40-yard dash
10-yard split
20-yard shuttle
Vertical jump
Broad jump
Bench press
5 ft 10 1/2 in
204 lbs
30 5/8 in
8 3/4 in
4.50s
1.58s
3.98s
39 in
10 ft 10 in
15 reps
Pick Selected
Vernon Hargreaves was selected with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.
Player picked before him: CB Eli Apple, New York Giants
Player picked after him: DT Sheldon Rankins, New Orleans Saints
NFL Stats
Vernon Hargreaves has played six seasons in the NFL. He’s played four seasons with the Buccaneers, three seasons with the Texans and one season with the Bengals.
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Tot
INT
PD
FF
TD
2016
TB
16
68
8
76
1
9
1
0
2017
TB
9
37
5
42
0
5
0
0
2018
TB
1
6
1
7
0
1
1
0
2019
TB/HOU
15
52
9
61
1
6
0
1
2020
HOU
16
61
11
72
1
7
0
0
2021
HOU/CIN
12
21
11
32
1
3
0
0
Total
69
245
45
290
4
31
2
1
Player Footage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2nEe3GVHlE
Pick Analysis
Where to start with this one?
Hargreaves was a highly touted prospect coming out of college, and rightfully so, but some of the warning signs were there. He ran a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash and was often given the “quicker than fast” label, and he also gave up 16.5 yards per completion in his final season at Florida. Hindsight is 20/20, of course, but his footwork and nose for interceptions were things that GM Jason Licht didn’t want to pass up on.
What followed wasn’t what either party had hoped. Injuries riddled his first few years in Tampa Bay, and when he was healthy, he never had a stretch of excellent play like he showcased in college. It all came to a head in 2019, when coach Bruce Arians benched him and then subsequently released him midway through the year.
Hargreaves had one of his more productive years in Houston in 2020, but he was released once again in 2021 and finished out the year with the Bengals. After getting a penalty in the Super Bowl despite not even being active, he was released once again and has not found a new team since.