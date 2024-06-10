€26m release clause makes less-known winger a perfect backup for Michael Olise in Chelsea’s summer plan

So far, we’re still at the stage of this summer’s transfer window where we’re mainly hearing the same names repeated, both in terms of players Chelsea might sell and in terms of players they’re interested in buying.

It always takes a while for the new names to filter through as leaks from club’s scouting departments filter down.

One really interesting name that has popped up for the first time today in connection with Chelsea is Chris Fuhrich, the Stuttgart winger. The German team really impressed in the Bundesliga this season just gone, led by goal machine Serhou Guirassy. But supplying the ammunition to the striker was often Fuhrich, whom CaughtOffside say is being watched by both Chelsea and Tottenham.

The 26 year old picked up 8 goals and 7 assists in a phenomenal season for Stuttgart as they squeezed out Bayern Munich and managed to finish second behind Bayer Leverkusen. Fuhrich was a big par of that, and may want to stay put and compete in the Champions League with this growing side.

This report claims he’s got a €26m release clause, which also makes things interesting for teams chasing him.

Chris Fuhrich playing for Stuttgart.

Teams ready to pounce on a late bloomer

Chelsea’s policy has been focused on signing younger players, which gives us some doubts about how realistic it is that we sign Fuhrich. We don’t have a hard and fast rule in place about players over 25, and clearly we will be even more relaxed on that front for players on free transfers or with release clauses. But a move for Fuhrich would certainly be a departure from what we’ve already got.

At this stage, we’d expect all efforts to go on getting Michael Olise. If that proves impossible, we could see players like Fuhrich come back into the frame later in the summer.