26-year-old Man United star set for talks over his future with the club

26-year-old Man United star set for talks over his future with the club

Erik ten Hag’s choice to stay with Manchester United has thrilled Marcus Rashford, who is eager to commit his future to the team.

The player has experienced a tense relationship with the Dutch manager in the past.

Rashford only scored seven Premier League goals in the previous 12 months and that became the reason behind his omission from Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024.

However, according to GiveMeSport, the Man United attacker is ready to sit down with the manager to have discussions about his future and his role with the team next season.

Rashford is determined to regain his form and prove himself again and he is ready to stay at Man United to win over the manager, his teammates and the fans again.

An FA Cup final victory over Manchester City provided some solace for an otherwise dismal season; after the game, Rashford was seen leaving the pitch in tears.

Marcus Rashford ended the season on a happy note with Man United by winning the FA Cup.

The 26-year-old is ready to prepare for next season by giving his all in the preseason and a break from international duty is only going to help his cause.

The report mentions Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain being linked with the Red Devils attacker in the past but he is not thinking about a move away from the club.

Man United have no intention to let Rashford leave

Rashford is aiming to find his form again and make himself an important member of the Man United starting line up and also win his place back in England’s squad.

The club has complete faith in the abilities of the player and they are ready to welcome him for preseason next month.

Man United have shown faith in Rashford on many occasions and they are ready to do the same now as they feel he has the talent to become one of the best players in world football.

More Stories / Latest News

26-year-old Man United star set for talks over his future with the club

Jun 23 2024, 13:34

Man United star Bruno Fernandes facing Cristiano Ronaldo problem at Euro 2024

Jun 23 2024, 13:11

David Moyes wanted to sign Manchester United star for West Ham as Declan Rice replacement

Jun 23 2024, 11:35