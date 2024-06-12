26-year-old Brazilian pivot’s agent offers him to Barcelona – report

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

As the days continue to go by, FC Barcelona must act with more purpose in every step they take. The Catalan giants need to reinforce in the summer, and they have a few alternate routes worth considering. However, Barcelona also have their finances to consider, and that makes things a bit more tricky.

That is why, reportedly, Barcelona have several lists to refer to when it comes to potential signings. This applies directly in their search for a new pivot, with some options being more expensive and sportingly reliable, while others are seen as low-cost options but somewhat of a risk when it comes to sporting quality.

One of Barcelona director Deco’s personal favorites, Douglas Luiz, is among the players on the first list. Expected to be an expensive signing if pursued, Barcelona still believe he would be a viable option to consider as the new pivot if Barça do manage to have adequate funds.

Moreover, as per SPORT, the 26-year-old Aston Villa midfielder’s agent has even contacted Deco. He would like to offer the player to Barcelona and has already suggested that the Brazilian midfielder is hoping to part ways with Aston Villa in the summer.

However, with a reported €70 million price tag attached to the player, he is an unfeasible target for now. Yet, Barcelona will keep him in the loop and continues to consider him a suitable addition to Hansi Flick’s squad, and Deco in particular is quite fond of him.

Previously, the Barcelona director even traveled to England just to watch the player in action. As time goes on, however, the options that Barcelona has to reinforce the pivot position in the summer become more limited. From Joshua Kimmich to Douglas Luiz and possibly even Angelo Stiller, there is an assortment of pivots that Barça has to get through.

Yet, the first priority for the Catalan club is to return to the 1:1 rule. Only then would they be in a position to actually even consider reinforcing the pivot position. On the other hand, when it comes to the Aston Villa player in particular, there is also the threat of Juventus possibly signing him that continues to exist.