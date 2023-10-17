26 million watch Jets beat Eagles

Football Night in America host Maria Taylor has suggested a couple of times in recent weeks that the Jets might be the new America's Team. And she might be right.

Sunday's Eagles-Jets game generated more than 26 million viewers in the late-afternoon window on Fox.

Per the Jets, it's the most-watched game of the year, dropping a pair of other Jets games to No. 2 and No. 3.

Frankly, it's hard to keep track of the various weekly network P.R. boasts of most-watched this and most-watched that. Regardless, it's clear that the Jets are delivering this year, even without Aaron Rodgers playing.

Imagine what the numbers will be if/when Rodgers returns. The folks at Amazon are surely hoping it will happen on the upcoming Black Friday game between the Dolphins and the Jets. Even if he doesn't, the number will still be big, unless the Jets crater between now and then.