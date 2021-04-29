26 greatest Jets draft picks of all time | NFL Draft History

Joe Namath no helmet 1970

The Jets have had their fair share of great NFL Draft picks over the years. Here are some of the best.

HALL OF FAMERS

QB Joe Namath (No. 1 pick, 1965 AFL Draft)

Namath is a franchise icon; without him, there’s probably no win in Super Bowl III. He’s also the only Jets draftee to play his entire prime in New York and also make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

RB John Riggins (No. 6 pick, 1971)

Riggins’ best seasons, which clinched his Hall of Fame career, came with the current day Football Team, but his first five, including one where he went for 1,000-plus yards, came with New York. His last name also set the bar early on for best name for a running back.

CB Darrelle Revis (No. 14 pick, 2007)

Revis hasn’t made the Hall of Fame yet, but he’s a future lock, and three of his four All-Pro seasons came with the Jets.

RING OF HONOR

DT Joe Klecko (No.144 pick, 1977)

As the 144th overall pick in 1977, Klecko was the definition of a steal. He made four Pro Bowls in 11 seasons with the Jets, plus two All-Pro teams.

RB Freeman McNeil (No. 3 pick, 1981)

McNeil, the third overall pick of the ‘81 draft, was an All-Pro in ‘82 when the Jets made the AFC title game and finished his career with three Pro Bowl appearances. He also shares many of the top spots on New York’s various rushing record lists with Curtis Martin.

WR Wesley Walker (No. 33 pick, 1977)

Walker was a home run hitter in his 13 seasons with the Jets. He holds the franchise record for yards per reception (19) and scored eight touchdowns in his career of 70-plus yards.

DE Marty Lyons (No. 14 pick, 1979)

Between his 11 seasons in New York and his broadcast career, Lyons has been a mainstay with the Jets since being drafted in 1979. Plus, he helped found the New York Sack Exchange.

FB/RB Matt Snell (No. 3 pick, 1964 AFL Draft)

Snell was the consummate FB/RB in his nine years with the Jets, three times making the Pro Bowl and once being named an All-Pro. He also scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl III.

DE Gerry Philbin (No. 19 pick, 1964 AFL Draft)

Philbin was twice named a Pro Bowler in ‘68 and ‘69 and played a crucial role in holding the Colts to seven points in Super Bowl III.

WR Al Toon (No. 10 pick, 1985)

Over a three-year span from ‘86-’89, Toon made three Pro Bowls, an All-Pro team, caught 18 touchdowns and averaged 1,073 yards per season.

DE Mark Gastineau (No. 41 pick, 1979)

Gastineau made five straight Pro Bowls and three straight All-Pro teams. He also racked up a franchise high 74 sacks in 137 games, including 22 in 1984, still good for second in NFL history.

RB Emerson Boozer (No. 46 pick, 1966 AFL Draft)

Boozer twice rushed for 10-plus touchdowns in a season and finished with 52 scores for his Jets career in only 65 games.

OTHER GREAT PICKS

LB Mo Lewis (No. 63 pick, 1991)

T D’Brickashaw Ferguson (No. 4 pick, 2006)

TE Mickey Shuler (No. 61 pick, 1978)

RB Johnny Hector (No. 51 pick, 1983)

T Jason Fabini (No. 111 pick, 1998)

G Randy Rasmussen (No. 302 pick, 1967)

C Jim Sweeney (No 37 pick, 1984)

DE John Abraham (No. 13 pick, 2000)

LB Greg Buttle (No. 67 pick, 1976)

LB Kyle Clifton (No. 64 pick, 1984)

CB James Hasty (No. 74 pick, 1988)

CB Aaron Glenn (No. 12 pick, 1994)

C Nick Mangold (No. 29 pick, 2006)

LB David Harris (No. 47 pick, 2007)