26 ex-Broncos players to play against Denver this season

The Denver Broncos’ 2023 schedule has been released and anticipation is now building for the team’s upcoming season.

Denver’s schedule will feature a pair of revenge games for their most recent former coaches — Vic Fangio (now a defensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins) will host the Broncos this fall, and Nathaniel Hackett (now an offensive coordinator with the New York Jets) will return to Denver this season.

The Broncos will also face 26 of their former players this season, including Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller. After being traded to the Los Angeles Rams and winning a second Super Bowl in 2021, Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2022. He totaled eight sacks in 11 games last fall before tearing his ACL.

Expected to be healthy a few weeks into the season, Miller is now set to play against Denver for the first time in his career. Here’s a quick look at the 25 other players who will play against the Broncos this season.

QB Case Keenum, Texans

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

CB Darius Phillips, Texans

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

TE Eric Tomlinson, Texans

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

FB Andrew Beck, Texans

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

RB Mike Boone, Texans

(Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

OLB Bradley Chubb, Dolphins

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

OLB Malik Reed, Dolphins

(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

TE Eric Saubert, Dolphins

(Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports)

WR River Cracraft, Dolphins

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

WR Freddie Swain, Dolphins

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

OLB Von Miller, Bills

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

RB Latavius Murray, Bills

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

P Sam Martin, Bills

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

OT Calvin Anderson, Patriots

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

P Corliss Waitman, Patriots

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

OL James Ferentz, Patriots

(Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports)

WR Trinity Benson, Lions

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

WR Kalif Raymond, Lions

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

OL Graham Glasgow, Lions

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

OL Billy Turner, Jets

(Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

OL Connor McGovern, Jets

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

OL Austin Schlottmann, Vikings

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

DE DeMarcus Walker, Bears

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

OL Drew Himmelman, Commanders

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer Raiders

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

OL Sebastian Gutierrez, Chiefs

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire