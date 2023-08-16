26 days until Vikings season opener: Every player to wear No. 26
The Minnesota Vikings will kick off their 2023 regular season in 27 days at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 10.
From now until then, we will take a trip down memory lane and count each day by revisiting the players that have worn that specific jersey number.
Running back Kene Nwangwu currently wears the No. 27 for the Minnesota Vikings.
With 27 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to wear No. 27 in a regular season with the Vikings (via Pro Football Reference):