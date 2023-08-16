26 days until Vikings season opener: Every player to wear No. 26

The Minnesota Vikings will kick off their 2023 regular season in 27 days at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 10.

From now until then, we will take a trip down memory lane and count each day by revisiting the players that have worn that specific jersey number.

Running back Kene Nwangwu currently wears the No. 27 for the Minnesota Vikings.

With 27 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to wear No. 27 in a regular season with the Vikings (via Pro Football Reference):

RB Kene Nwangwu: 2021-Present

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

CB Chris Jones: 2020

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

DB Nate Meadors: 2020

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

CB Trae Waynes: 2015-2019

Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

CB Robert Steeples: 2013

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

DB Antoine Winfield: 2004-2012

Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

DB Denard Walker: 2003

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

DB Ronnie Bradford: 2002

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

RB Robert Smith: 1994-2000

USA TODAY Sports

DB Audray McMillian: 1989-1993

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

DB David Evans: 1986-1987

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

DB Marvin Cobb: 1980

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

WR Bob Grim: 1976-1977

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

RB Clint Jones: 1967-1972

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

DB Terry Kosens: 1963

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

DB Charlie Sumner: 1961-1962

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

