26 days until it is football time in Tennessee

Tennessee will kick off its 2023 football season in 26 days.

Wide receiver Willie Gault played for Tennessee from 1979-82 and wore jersey No. 26.

Gault appeared in 42 games for the Vols, recording 89 receptions, 1,482 receiving yards, 10 receiving touchdowns, 1,854 kickoff return yards, four kickoff return touchdowns, 659 punt return yards and one punt return touchdown.

He earned All-America and All-SEC honors in 1982.

Gault also was a two-time NCAA individual track and field champion and a six-time SEC individual track and field champion.

The Vols will kick off its 2023 season Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and ABC will televise the contest.

Tennessee’s home schedule has contests against Austin Peay, UTSA, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The Vols’ road schedule features games at Alabama, Florida,Kentucky and Missouri.

The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under head coach Josh Heupel.

Tennessee’s 2023 football schedule

