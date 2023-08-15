26 days till Bears season opener: Every player to wear No. 26 for Chicago
The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2023 regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10, which is now 26 days away.
From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.
No. 26 is currently worn by cornerback Michael Ojemudia, who’s competing for a spot on the 53-man roster. Other players to wear the number include Matt Suhey and Bennie McRae.
With 26 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 26 for the Bears (via Pro Football Reference):
CB Michael Ojemudia: 2023-present
CB Justin Layne: 2022
S Deon Bush: 2016-22
DB Antrel Rolle: 2015
CB Tim Jennings: 2010-14
CB Trumaine McBride: 2007-09
CB Daven Holly: 2005
CB Todd McMillon: 2000-04
DB Jermaine Jones: 1999
DB John Manhum: 1990-98
FB Matt Suhey: 1980-89
RB Carl Garrett: 1973-74
HB/CB Bennie McRae: 1962-70
S Charlie Sumner: 1955-60
G Dick Barwegen: 1950-51
E Joe Abbey: 1948
T Al Hoptowit: 1942-45
G Al Baisi: 1940-46
DE Chuck Apolskis: 1938
G/T Kay Bell: 1937
OL/DL Dub Miller: 1935
C Bert Pearson: 1929-34
C Ernie Vick: 1927-28
HB Johnny Mohardt: 1925
