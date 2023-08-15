26 days till Bears season opener: Every player to wear No. 26 for Chicago

The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2023 regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10, which is now 26 days away.

From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.

No. 26 is currently worn by cornerback Michael Ojemudia, who’s competing for a spot on the 53-man roster. Other players to wear the number include Matt Suhey and Bennie McRae.

With 26 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 26 for the Bears (via Pro Football Reference):

CB Michael Ojemudia: 2023-present

AP Photo/Melissa Tamez

CB Justin Layne: 2022

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

S Deon Bush: 2016-22

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

DB Antrel Rolle: 2015

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

CB Tim Jennings: 2010-14

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

CB Trumaine McBride: 2007-09

Phil Carter-USA TODAY Sports

CB Daven Holly: 2005

Getty Images

CB Todd McMillon: 2000-04

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

DB Jermaine Jones: 1999

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

DB John Manhum: 1990-98

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

FB Matt Suhey: 1980-89

USA TODAY Sports

RB Carl Garrett: 1973-74

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

HB/CB Bennie McRae: 1962-70

David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

S Charlie Sumner: 1955-60

USA TODAY Sports

G Dick Barwegen: 1950-51

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

E Joe Abbey: 1948

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

T Al Hoptowit: 1942-45

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

G Al Baisi: 1940-46

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

DE Chuck Apolskis: 1938

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

G/T Kay Bell: 1937

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

OL/DL Dub Miller: 1935

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

C Bert Pearson: 1929-34

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

C Ernie Vick: 1927-28

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

HB Johnny Mohardt: 1925

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

