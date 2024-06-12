25yo midfielder to leave AS Monaco amid Arsenal talks

Youssouf Fofana will leave AS Monaco this summer, with Arsenal showing an interest in the French midfielder.

LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY: Youssouf Fofana of Monaco in action during the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off leg one match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and AS Monaco at BayArena on February 16, 2023. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano reports that Youssouf Fofana is leaving AS Monaco this summer. The player is in the final year of his deal, he feels ready for a new opportunity, and there are no talks for a new contract, so he’s expected to leave.

With that in mind, Romano adds that Arsenal have had their scouts following the midfielder in recent months.

Ryan Taylor recently wrote for the Mirror that Arsenal are admirers of Fofana, and they’ve held initial talks with his representatives.

The conversations have gone no further than that so far, but it may just be a matter of time.

Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s first goal during the French L1 football match between AS Monaco and Lille (LOSC) at the Louis II Stadium (Stade Louis II) in the Principality of Monaco on April 24, 2024. (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Fofana is currently away with France at Euro 2024, playing 89 minutes of their friendly against Luxembourg last week.

The 25-year-old had appeared in eight consecutive games for France before he was rested against Canada on Sunday, so it seems he’s set for a good amount of minutes at this summer’s Euros.

Back on the transfer front, Romano writes on Twitter that Fofana isn’t currently a target for PSG, with the Ligue 1 club looking at a different kind of player for his position.

Monaco’s French midfielder Youssouf Fofana (R) and Monaco’s French forward Wissam Ben Yedder (L) warm up prior to the French L1 football match between AS Monaco and FC Lorient at the Louis II Stadium (Stade Louis II) in the Principality of Monaco on April 16, 2023. (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Fofana played 35 times for Monaco this season, scoring four goals and assisting four more from his defensive midfield role.

Arsenal are seemingly on the lookout for a midfielder, though there are no concrete signs on their first-choice target just yet.

If they go for Fofana, they may also face competition from Manchester United. But for now, the player’s focus will be on his national team.