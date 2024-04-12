$25M pickleball facility coming to Salt Lake Valley, the first home base for the pro sport

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — A $25 million, state-of-the art pickleball facility is coming to the Salt Lake Valley.

The Utah Black Diamonds — a Premier Level team within Major League Pickleball — partnered with GCTM Investments to make it happen, marking the first high-performance facility to be the dedicated home base of a professional pickleball team, a press release states.

The center, powered by The Picklr, will also reportedly serve as a high-end club for pickleball players of all levels.

The Utah Black Diamonds Pickleball Center, which will be located in South Jordan, will feature:

36 pickleball courts (30 indoor, 6 outdoor)

A 1,500-seat Championship Court with VIP Box Seating

Two Grandstand Courts with 500 seats apiece

A full gym and recovery center with cold plunges, steam rooms, saunas, and more

A cafe, bar, and social centers

A Pickleball Central Pro Shop

Connor Pardoe, Owner of the Utah Black Diamonds and Founder and CEO of the Professional Pickleball Association, said this it a “seminal moment” in pickleball — both for the professional and amateur levels — to be able to construct and operate the first home base dedicated to high-performance pickleball training and competition.

“The Utah Black Diamonds are leading the charge in dedicating time and resources to grow the sport and advance the level of play for its professionals, and we cannot be more excited to bring this one-of-a-kind facility to life,” Pardoe said.

