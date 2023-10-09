The 254 shows out in victory at Baylor | Texas Tech football reader Q&A

WACO — The Texas Tech football team's 39-14 victory against Baylor on Saturday night was about as stress-free as it gets for a Big 12 road victory. The Red Raiders led big early, and what little response the Bears made stirred up little suspense.

Tech fans showed up in a big way to McLane Stadium, making the environment almost as friendly for the Red Raiders as it was hostile.

Each week, we do a question-and-answer session, giving readers a chance to take part. On to the conversation.

Q: Eastland, Brock, Stephenville. Look at the 254.

DW: Indeed, it was a good night for Behren Morton from Eastland, Baylor Cupp from Brock and Coy Eakin from Stephenville. Morton threw a career-high three touchdown passes and ran for another. Cupp's two TD catches were a career high, and Eakin's second career reception was his first touchdown catch.

Zach Kittley would take that every game.

Q: Has anyone with the first name Baylor ever scored a TD against Baylor?

DW: The university in Waco started playing football in 1899, so that would require poring over nearly 125 years of boxscores. I can't swear that Trinity (Waxahachie), in its 33-0 shutout of J.C. Ewing's Baylor boys in 1902, didn't have a fellow named Baylor wearing out the Bears.

If they did, though, he probably didn't have as good a post-game story as Baylor Cupp, who revealed that he's called "Raider Cupp" around the Tech football building.

By whom?

"Everybody," Cupp said. "Coach McGuire mostly, and our strength staff, but everybody."

350 miles apart: Long-distance love: Baylor Cupp and his fiancee make relationship work from afar

'We owed him one': Texas Tech football shuts down Baylor running game in road victory

Q: When’s the last time Texas Tech won back-to-back games when passing for less than 200 yards?

DW: According to research by the Tech media relations staff, in 1999 against Colorado and at Baylor with Rob Peters starting at quarterback.

Q: What happened with Cole Spencer, and what's the plan if he misses more time?

DW: Joey McGuire said after the game Spencer has a foot injury. Nothing broken, but it's in a cast. McGuire categorized Spencer's status as week-to-week, all of which makes it sound as if Spencer will miss more than one game.

At least the Red Raiders are covered at that spot, because Jacoby Jackson has a good bit of experience — Saturday was his eighth game to start and his 20th to play — and he's one of the most talented of the Red Raiders' young offensive linemen.

Speaking of young offensive linemen ...

Q: Who do you think will start at center next year since Rusty Staats will be out of eligibility and Caleb Rogers got some work at center during bowl practices last year?

DW: I expect Sheridan Wilson will take over that spot. Don't forget, last December line coach Stephen Hamby said Wilson "surprised me more than anybody in a freshman class in a long time."

Wilson's father was a four-year starter at Auburn, and his brother, Oklahoma State senior Preston Wilson, is in his third year starting on the Cowboys' offensive line. Sheridan Wilson has the bloodlines, but also the body and the approach to make me think he's going to be a fixture on the line sooner than later.

Barring injury, Rogers is going to have about 40 career starts at tackle by the end of this season. I don't expect Tech coaches will discard that much experience at that position.

Hub of the future?: Wilson's rise highlights Tech freshman O-line class

Timely defense: Bears' 4th-down futility made Texas Tech football task much easier | Williams

Q: We saw what Drae McCray's speed can do on his kickoff return for the touchdown (against Houston). How come he can't get more touches on offense?

DW: This is his first year here, so there's learning and adjustment to the system. He's also playing positions with a lot of upperclassmen who know that system inside-out, so they're ahead of him in its nuances. Give him time.

Q: Tech's losses are to teams with a combined 14-2 record. Wyoming may crack the Top 25. How does (the Red Raiders' non-conference schedule) compare nationally? Tarleton was 4-1 going into tonight's game.

DW: This question came in before all of Saturday's games were final. The teams to whom Tech lost (Wyoming, Oregon and West Virginia) are now 15-2, and Tarleton State lost a close game to fall to 4-2.

Tech's non-conference probably ranks among the tougher ones nationally. In both major polls, Oregon is up to No. 8 and Wyoming was second among other teams receiving votes. Beating previously undefeated and No. 24 Fresno State was an attention-getter for the Cowboys.

As I wrote last week, though, Tech blew a 17-0 lead at Wyoming and second-half leads of 27-18 and 30-28 against Oregon, the latter in the game's last five minutes. The Red Raiders were favored by two touchdowns at Wyoming and by a touchdown at West Virginia.

Even if those teams are outpacing preseason projections, Tech should be better than 3-3 at this point, at least two games better in my mind.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: The 254 shows out in victory at Baylor | Texas Tech football Q&A