250 participants ran in the Angry Bear 5k before enjoying the festival

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Queen City Running Company and the Ore Dock Brewing Company partnered up to host the Angry Bear 5k.

“Angry Bear 5k, this is the 11th year of the Angry Bear Festival,” said Kevin Thomsen, Owner of Queen City Running. “Our neighbors are Ore Dock Brewing Company asked us if we would be willing to put on a 5k a few years ago.

This fun run also was a way to help support a charity.

“We love putting events on especially for a great charity like Special Olympics, our local chapter,” said Thomsen. “We are all in, a good fun run, a great way to kick off this beautiful spring day and get people ready to have a couple of suds afterwards. You have to have a little bit of activity in your life before you go all in on the festival. We at Queen City Running love promoting any kind of this outside activity, and getting the community involved. This is a great pop-up fun run; we had close to 250 runners show up this morning. So again, it is all for charity for a cause like the Special Olympics, so it is awesome.”

