.250 Cowboys somehow open as 9-point favorites in Week 5

The Dallas Cowboys don’t seem to be a very good football team right now, but that doesn’t mean Vegas doesn’t still like them. After getting railroaded in their Week 4 home game against the Cleveland Browns, dropping their record to 1-3 at the quarter mark of the season, one might expect a close spread for their next opponent. After all, the Cowboys have spent a grand total of 11 offensive plays with the lead in 2020.

Their next opponent, however, is the lowly New York Giants who are now 0-4. The Giants have only scored three touchdowns in their four games, so even though they get the chance to get healthy against the league’s most porous defense and the worst one in Cowboys history through four games, they are still favored to lose. By a lot. 9 points to be exact.

On Sunday night, three books have reported odds for the upcoming Week 5 battle. Westgate Superbook and Draftkings both have the Cowboys as nine-point favorites. William Hill sets the spread at -9.5.

The Giants offense is coordinated by former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett. He’ll be returning to AT&T Stadium as a visitor for the first time after spending 14 years with the Dallas organization as a coach and several years as a player.