250,000 golf spectators face summertime heat to watch Tiger Woods compete in US Open

PINEHURST, N.C. – A building ridge of high pressure across much of the eastern half of the nation means the estimated 250,000 visitors at golf’s U.S. Open in Pinehurst, North Carolina, will be exposed to a building heat wave and temperatures in the mid-90s.

As players fine-tune their swings during practice rounds at the iconic golf course, the 124th championship is set to tee off Thursday under the blazing Carolina sun.

The FOX Forecast Center expects temperatures to reach the mid-90s on Friday and feel just as warm on Saturday, which is about 5-10 degrees above average for mid-June.

Dew points are only expected to reach the low to mid-60s, so the region’s heat index won’t be drastically higher than the actual temperature on the thermometer.

The heat wave is part of the same ridge impacting communities such as Washington, D.C., Philadelphia in Pennsylvania, and Cincinnati in Ohio – all of which are expected to see their warmest temperatures of the year so far in the coming days.

The nation’s capital is expected to reach 92 degrees Friday, while communities in the Ohio Valley are forecast to reach the upper 90s by the end of the weekend and the start of the next workweek.

Pinehurst Resort is hosting the U.S. Open for the first time since 2014 and is expected to feature players such as Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 golfer, and fan-favorite Tiger Woods.

Woods has won the U.S. Open three times, but never while at the iconic golf course in North Carolina.

The Donald Ross-designed course is known for its strategically placed bunkers as well as fast-playing conditions, which require precise shots.

According to the United States Golf Association, guests are prohibited from bringing beverages on the premises, but there will be several hydration stations where fans can access water.

Fans are permitted to bring an empty reusable water bottle onto the championship grounds to take advantage of the hydration stations.

Additionally, the USGA encourages fans to wear hats, cool clothing, and plenty of sunscreen as the UV Index is expected to reach 10, which is a very high level.

The Major tournament is the first one of the year not to see rainfall, as the Masters at Augusta National and the PGA Championship at Valhalla both saw impacts from wet conditions.

After the U.S. Open wraps up on Sunday, the next major won’t take place until mid-July, when The Open Championship is held in Troon, Scotland.

The country’s northern latitude helps provide plenty of sunlight during the summer but also keeps temperatures rather chilly when compared to the U.S.

According to the U.K.’s national weather service, highs only reach the mid-60s during July, with lows in the 50s.





