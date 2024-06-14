25 years later: Payne Stewart’s US Open win still fresh in the minds of many

PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) — It was one of the greatest moments ever in PGA history.

“It was a Sunday maybe as good as any ever at the US Open,” said Ron Green, Senior writer Global Golf Magazine.

Payne Stewart’s clinching putt on the 72nd hole of the 1999 US Open is still fresh in the minds of those of us who were there to witness it. The crowd that gathered at the 18th green on Pinehurst #2 saw history, a shot that will live forever.

“You could hear a bird, you couldn’t hear much else, and then when that ball goes in it was like all the air got sucked out of the place and then this explosion of noise and celebration,” said Green. “And then to think four months later, he was gone.”

Gone but not forgotten. Stewart’s iconic pose is immortalized with a statue that fans flock to when coming to Pinehurst. The statue a happy reminder of the moment Stewart conquered the best golf had to offer.

Statue of Payne Stewart at Pinehurst (Todd Gibson/CBS 17)

“This pose is iconic, everybody knows the pose, everybody that comes to Pinehurst #2 always comes up to it and takes a picture in front of it, it’s iconic,” said golf fan Barry Jackson.

A freeze frame etched in time a snap shot of a moment we will never forget.

“He put such a stamp on it when it happened and then tragically the way his story ended so suddenly. It’s just a very sad story, but it was sure a happy week when it ended,” said Green.

