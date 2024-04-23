25 years later: Fernando Tatis Sr. slugs way to grand slam history

LOS ANGELES – Tuesday marks 25 years since Fernando Tatis Sr. slugged his way to MLB history with the St. Louis Cardinals.

On April 23, 1999, Tatis became the first major-league player to hit two grand slams in one inning off of the same pitcher. It’s a feat no one else in Major League Baseball has ever accomplished.

It all unfolded during the third inning of a road game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Chan Ho Park, a former All-Star who pitched 17 MLB seasons, falls on the unfortunate side of history.

Tatis’ first grand slam

The Dodgers began the third inning with a 2-0 lead. The new frame started with Park allowing the first three hitters (Darren Bragg, Edgar Renteria and Mark McGwire) on base. A single from McGwire ensured the bases were loaded for Tatis.

With no outs, on a 2-0 count, Tatis unloaded for a 431-foot home run to deep left field. This gave the Cardinals a 4-2 lead, and St. Louis would never trail past this point.

Tatis’ second grand slam

The Cardinals brought home three more runs in the third inning before Tatis made another trip to the batter’s box. On his next opportunity, the Cardinals loaded up the bases with Eli Marrero, Bragg and Renteria.

With two outs, on a 3-2 count, Tatis blasted a 419-foot home run to left-centerfield. This gave the Cardinals an 11-2 lead, with eight of those 11 runs coming on Tatis’ two grand slams.

The broadcast call: “The bases loaded. [SWING]. And a drive to left-center! Is it another one? YES! Two grand slams in one inning! Cardinals lead 11-2, and Fernando has driven in eight of them.”

Park was removed from the game right after Tatis’ second grand slam. The Cardinals went on to win 12-5.

After the big night

In a one-on-one interview with FOX Sports Midwest (now Bally Sports Midwest) a few years ago, Tatis was asked by Dan McLaughlin, “For everybody, is that the first thing they ask you about?”

“Most of the time, yes.” replied Tatis, who says a casual fan may ask him something along the lines of “‘Hey Fernando, how you doing? You hit two grand slams in one inning, how did you do it?'”

Tatis ranks among the Top 100 players in MLB history in grand slams with a career total of eight. He played 11 MLB seasons, including three with the Cardinals, from 1997 to 2010. He set a career-high in home runs during the 1999 season with 34. Tatis crushed 113 home runs over his MLB career, averaging about a home run per every eight hits.

Tatis’ son, Fernando Tatis Jr., is now five seasons into his MLB career with the San Diego Padres and is only one round-tripper shy of his father (112). Fernando Jr. had 42 home runs during the 2021 season, during which he won a Silver Slugger award and finished third in NL MVP voting.

