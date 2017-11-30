'25-Year-Old Baseball Cards: The Lost Episode' with Anthony Rizzo, Buster Posey, David Price

Think you’ve seen every single episode of our “25-Year-Old Baseball Cards” series? Then we have a treat for you. We’ve dug into the vault for a very special edition of the show that features three MLB All-Stars: San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price.

Welcome to our “Lost Episode.”

Over the last two years we’ve been doing this series, we opened cards with all three of these stars and — for one reason or another — we never released the videos. But now we’re releasing them as one special episode. Think of it like all that music that Prince left in his vault or when Nas dropped “The Lost Tapes.”

Buster Posey, David Price and Anthony Rizzo opened old baseball cards with us. (Yahoo Sports)

If this is your first experience with 25-Year-Old Baseball Cards, well hello. It’s nice to meet you. We do this series where we open junk wax cards from 25 years ago with baseball players, coaches and famous fans. It all started with cards that my grandma bought back in the day. They’re not worth anything today, so we open them and look for stories from baseball people. Check out our previous episodes below.

Story Continues

Previously in 25-Year-Old Baseball Cards

MUST-SEE EPISODES: Pedro Martinez | Bronson Arroyo | Eric Davis | Dusty Baker | Hank Azaria | Alex Rodriguez | Scott Boras | A.J. Ellis | Bernie Williams | Chase Utley | John Smoltz

MANAGERS/COACHES: Terry Francona | Joe Maddon | Bruce Bochy | Clint Hurdle | Buck Showalter | Brad Mills | Bob Melvin | Dave Roberts

CURRENT PLAYERS: Curtis Granderson | Noah Syndergaard | Kyle Hendricks | Clayton Kershaw | Todd Coffey | John Axford | Dee Gordon | Adam Eaton | Rajai Davis | Brad Ziegler & Tyler Clippard



STARS FROM BACK IN THE DAY: Frank Thomas | Sandy Alomar Jr. | Delino DeShields | Cliff Floyd | Dan Plesac | Aaron Boone | Bobby Bonilla | Andre Dawson | Ivan Rodriguez | Jack Morris | Jeff Nelson | Mark Teixeira

CELEBS: Alyssa Milano | Josh Duhamel | Joel McHale

ETC: Josh Kusnick | Jeff Passan | Ken Kendrick

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – –

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!