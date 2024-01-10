25 WNC high school boys basketball players to watch at midpoint of 2023-24 season

WNC boys basketball has reached the midway point of the 2023-24 season.

Here are 25 players to watch as teams continue their quest for a state title.

Cam Rattler, Andrews, Sr.: Rattler has led the Wildcats to an 11-1 start while averaging 15.5 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. The senior forward is also averaging 4.2 assists.

Ian Bailey, Asheville Christian Academy, So.: Bailey is averaging 16 points per game while shooting 55% from the field. The sophomore has an offer from Western Carolina.

Ethan Henson, Blue Ridge Early College, Sr.: Henson is scoring 17.7 points per game, tops in the Smoky Mountain Conference.

Tre Crite, Brevard, Sr.: Crite has scored 24.8 points per game for the Blue Devils while averaging 9.2 boards. The senior has three 30-point games and six double-doubles.

Jack Teesateskie, Cherokee, So.: Through 11 games, the sophomore is averaging 16.4 points per game − good for second in the Smoky Mountain Conference.

Zymicah Wilkins, Christ School, Jr: The power forward is averaging 13.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Greenies. Wilkins carries multiple Power Five offers.

Caiden Brewer, East Henderson, Jr.: Brewer is leading the Mountain 7 Conference with 24.1 points per game. The point guard is also averaging 7.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and four steals per game.

Sam Waddell, Enka, Sr.: Waddell is scoring 18.7 points with 7.8 rebounds a game. He has reached double figures 11 times in 12 games.

Carson Wallace, Erwin, Jr.: Wallace is scoring 26.5 points per game while shooting 43% from 3-point range. Wallace was voted the Midseason Player of the Year in the Citizen Times' poll.

Max McClure, Franklin, Jr.: McClure has eight double-doubles in 13 games and is averaging 20.9 points and 9.9 rebounds. In his best game against Polk County (Tennessee), McClure dropped 42 points with 16 rebounds.

Malachi Simpson, Hendersonville, Jr.: Simpson is scoring 23.1 points per game and has scored at least 17 points in every outing this season. He also has seven double-doubles while averaging 8.8 rebounds.

CJ Landrum, Hendersonville, Sr.: Landrum is averaging a double-double through the first 12 games, recording 16.1 points and 11.4 rebounds. Landrum has recorded a double-double in nine games.

Rylan Parkins, McDowell, Jr.: Parkins is averaging 19 points per game while leading the Titans to a 10-2 start. The forward scored a season-best 29 points in McDowell's loss against Pisgah.

Jace Loven, Mountain Heritage, Jr.: Loven is scoring 18.4 points per game. He scored 31 points in a win over Polk County.

Zach Skogen, Murphy, Sr.: Skogen is averaging a double-double for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.6 points and grabbing 10.3 boards per game.

Trent Clark, North Buncombe, So.: Clark is averaging 29.1 points per game on 50% shooting. He has scored 20 points in all 12 of the Black Hawks' games this season.

Noah Pierce, North Henderson, So.: The guard is averaging 20.5 points per game over the Knights' first 14 games.

Asante Martin, Owen, So.: Martin is averaging 21 points in the Warhorses' first 10 contests. He scored a season-high 38 points against Mitchell and recorded a double-double against Swain County.

Sawyer Belue, Pisgah, Jr.: Belue is averaging 22.5 points and 3.1 steals per game. The junior has two 30-point games for the Bears.

Gunnar Alm, Polk County, So.: The Wolverines' sophomore is averaging 17.5 points per game through 12 games.

Declan Brown, Reynolds, Jr.: Brown is averaging 16 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Rockets.

Grant Clayton, Reynolds, Jr.: The forward is averaging a double-double through 11 games with 10.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Max McDowell, Roberson, Sr.: McDowell is averaging 17.5 points per game to lead the Rams' offense.

Marley McCall, Rosman, Sr.: McCall is leading the Tigers with 18.6 points per game while shooting 43% from the field.

Jackson Lyda, West Henderson, Sr.: Lyda is averaging 19.8 points per game and has scored over 30 points twice this season. The senior has three double-doubles and is averaging 6.1 rebounds per game.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: WNC midseason watchlist: 25 boys basketball players to watch