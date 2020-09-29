25 University at Buffalo athletes test positive for COVID-19

AMHERST, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo says 25 athletes, including 19 football players, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Athletic director Mark Alnutt says five members of the women’s volleyball team and one women’s soccer player also tested positive. Alnutt says the athletes have been placed in isolation and are doing well.

All three teams have suspended activities through at least Monday.

The spike in cases at Buffalo comes after an athlete reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19, which led to the school testing 322 players.

Previously, Buffalo had only eight athletes test positive from more than 1,300 tests conducted from June 12 to Sept. 20.

The suspension of football practice comes five days after the Mid-American Conference agreed to play a six-game schedule, starting on Nov. 4.

