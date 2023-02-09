25 unbreakable Notre Dame football records

Earlier this week LeBron James became the NBA’s leading scorer, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the record that had stood for 38 years. Although I wouldn’t quite put it with Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak or Cal Ripken, Jr.’s consecutive games started streaks in terms of unbreakability, I have a hard time believing I’ll see someone else pass LeBron’s mark while I’m still on earth.

That got me thinking about what Notre Dame’s most unbreakable football records are. So I did what every 37-year old male does when they’re too awake to go to bed.

I sifted through the most recent Notre Dame football media guide and came up with 25 records I’m betting I never see broken for one reason or another. Here are just 25 of the most incredible marks in Notre Dame football history – ones that certainly won’t be broken anytime soon.

40 Rushing Attempts in Single Game

Phil Carter set the record as he rushed 40 times against Michigan State in 1980. Allen Pinkett then tied it fours years later at LSU. With the way running backs are used today good luck ever seeing another Notre Dame rusher get 30 attempts in a single game, let alone 40.

521 Career Tackles

The game is played differently today than it was during Bob Crable’s time from 1978-1981. As a result you won’t see a linebacker average roughly 130 tackles over a four year span again. For perspective, Manti Te’o seemed like he was just always around the ball and played four years for the Irish. He still finished 84 tackles shy of Crable’s mark.

97 yard punt return

Fielding a punt inside the five-yard line is a great way to get chewed out by the coach. Unless you return it for a touchdown like Ricky Watters did, taking a punt back 97-yards for a score against SMU in 1989.

105 yard return without scoring a touchdown

Fielding a kick at his own goal line, Alfred Bergman returned it 105-yards but was tackled at the Loyola five in 1911. How didn’t he score? Simple: the field was 110 yards long back then. I’ll guarantee we never see a longer Notre Dame kickoff return not result in a touchdown.

5 Career Kickoff Returns for Touchdowns

I don’t know what’s more impressive: the fact Rocket Ismail returned five kickoffs for touchdowns at Notre Dame (nobody else ever bested three), or the fact he twice returned two in the same game.

Consective Made Field Goal Attempts

David Ruffer made 23-straight field goal attempts on a stretch that went from midway through 2009 to the Sun Bowl in 2010. No other Notre Dame kicker has ever hit more than 10-straight field goals.

Most Punts in a Single Season

If a Notre Dame punter ever tops the 78 punts Joey Hildbold had in 2002 then it’ll mean the Irish better be looking for a new head coach and offensive coordinator.

Tackles for Loss in a Single Season

How dominant was Ross Browner at Notre Dame? His 28 tackles for loss in 1976 are a school record. Nobody has ever had more than 21 besides him.

Tackles for Loss in a Career

In case you missed the last part, I’ll ask again:

How dominant was Ross Browner at Notre Dame? His 77 career tackles for loss are the most in program history. Kory Minor sits in second place all-time – with 44.5.

262 Rushing Yards in Single Game

Not much went right for Notre Dame in 2003 but Julius Jones dominating Pitt with 262 rushing yards was a highlight. His program record setting performance helped in the upset win. Since then, no running back has rushed for more than 229 yards in a single game.

207 Quarterback Rushing Yards in Single Game

Brandon Wimbush’s 207 rushing yards at Boston College in 2017 are the most ever by a Notre Dame quarterback in a single game. Second best: Bill Etter going for 146 back in 1969.

7 Rushing Touchdowns in Single Game

Art Smith ran for seven touchdowns against Loyola in 1911. Nobody has ever rushed for more than four in a single game.

9.32 Total Yards Per Attempt

George Gipp is said to have been the best football player Notre Dame has ever seen. Whether by passing, catching, or rushing, he averaged 9.32 yards every time he touched the ball in 1920. John Huarte averaging 8.55 yards per attempt in 1964 is second best.

7 Interceptions Thrown in Single Game

Frank Dancewicz had a rough day against Army in 1944, throwing seven interceptions in the 59-0 loss at Yankee Stadium.

25 Consecutive Completions

Everett Golson wasn’t the most accurate passer in Notre Dame history but he did complete 25-straight passes in a 31-15 win over Syracuse in 2014. Multiple quarterbacks have completed 14-straight but never more.

11,762 Career Passing Yards

Brady Quinn’s 11,762 career passing yards were a combination of a great talent, four years of starting, incredible targets to throw to, and a quarterback-friendly offense. Ian Book is second in career passing yards with 8,948 for perspective.

.932 Win-Percentage as Starting Quarterback

Johnny Lujack led Notre Dame to a 20-1-1 mark when he started games as quarterback in 1943, and then in in 1946-47.

271 Career Receptions

Michael Floyd’s 271 career receptions are 90 more than second-best T.J. Jones had in his four years.

25.8 Yards Per Reception

When you think of big play targets all-time at Notre Dame the name Matt Shelton likely doesn’t come to your mind immediately. His 25.8 yards per reception in 2004 are four more yards per catch than Rocket Ismail averaged his final season with the Irish.

1,496 Receiving Yards in Single Season

How good was Golden Tate in 2009? The Belitnikoff Award Winner’s 1,496 receiving yards are more than 2,000 more than any other Notre Dame receiver has ever hauled in during a single season.

3,686 Career Receiving Yards

Back to Michael Floyd we go as he pulled in 979 more receiving yards than anyone else in program history.

15 Punts in a Single Game

Marchy Schwartz was an All-American halfback at Notre Dame but punted 15 times in the 1931 clash with Army.

95 Career Touchdown Passes

Quinn’s 95 touchdown passes are 23 more than Ian Book, who sits second all-time. Had Jimmy Clausen stayed for his senior season then this record likely would have been broken.

142 Points in a Single Game

It was a tough day for the vaunted American Medical squad in 1905 when they surrendered 142 points to Notre Dame. Until touchdowns start being worth 18 points I feel safe this record will stand.

39 Straight Team Wins Without a Defeat

From September 28, 1946 through October 30, 1950, Notre Dame went an incredible 37-0-2. All Notre Dame fans can hope that record is one day broken because of the championships it’ll mean the Irish won but common sense tells you that unfortunately won’t be the case.

