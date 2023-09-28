25 Tote Bags You’ll Wonder How You Ever Lived Without

PureWow Editors select every item that appears on this page,, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story You can learn more about that process here. Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

When it comes to purses, there's no greater workhorse than the tote. (After all, the word itself means to "lug" or "haul," according to Merriam-Webster.) The best tote bags will do exactly that, taking care of the heavy lifting for you with their spacious compartments and comfortable straps while still looking chic on your shoulder. In short? They're the perfect marriage of fashion and function.

The Best Tote Bags at a Glance

Meet the Experts

Is the Tote Bag Still in Style for 2023?

Wasserbach Moore and Benevenia agree that the tote bag is a versatile and timeless accessory that will always be in style, with Wasserbach Moore noting that they date back to the 17th century. Adds Benevenia, “Like most trends, they take on new identities with every new generation of fashion mavens."

For 2023, Benevenia says she's seeing "less of the oversized, ‘look at me’ designer totes and more of the artisanal market totes that reflect the wearer’s unique personal style.”

Where to Buy Tote Bags

Tote bags can be purchased from online retailers galore, ranging from stores like Amazon, Etsy and ASOS, which offer a plethora of high and low options, to designer websites, like Tory Burch, Michael Kors and Kate Spade, which feature smaller, more upscale selections. Department stores, like Macy's and Bloomingdale's, also have a wide variety of tote bags available, while local boutiques and arts and crafts markets provide access to unique, artisan designs.

So, where do the experts score their tote bags? Benevenia recommends several brands, including L.L.Bean for its classic Boat and Tote bag ($55)—aka no. 23 on our list. “They are so chic and a great way to showcase your personal aesthetic,” she says.

If you’re looking for something a little more fashion-forward, Benevenia likes the Clare V Ribbon Tote ($185) for a splash of color. For a more practical daily pick, she cites the Rothy’s lightweight tote (from $179), which is 100 percent machine-washable, for "a great work-to-grocery store option."

How We Chose the Best Tote Bags

To make our tote bag selects, we not only spoke with Wasserbach Moore and Benevenia about their favorites, we put six of them to the test ourselves, gauging their dimensions, fabrics, functionality, style and more. We also poured over customer reviews, making sure to include a variety of different styles and price points. Check out our favorites below.

Lux & Nyx

Of all of the bags we tested for this list, this one was by far our favorite. We adore the unique origami shape, which, more than looking cool, makes it incredibly functional. The V-shaped folds on either side act as exterior pockets that are actually deep enough for your cell phone and wallet (no more fighting your oversized iPhone to stuff it into a too-small space). One side zips open at the bottom, allowing you to slip it over your luggage trolley, while the other side hides an interior zip pocket that's secure, but still easy access. Inside, you'll find other niceties, like a mesh water bottle holder and a key hook. As far as space goes, this bag could easily double as a smaller carry-on, since it's expandable and more spacious than it appears, though larger and smaller versions are also available. You can also choose from a matte or a satin neoprene finish (a word to the wise: Spring for the luxe-looking satin), both of which are weather-resistant.

buy it (From $245)

Hobo

Coming in at a close second to the Lux & Nyx is this buttery leather Hobo tote. Not too big and not too small, it's the absolute perfect size for everyday wear. We also love the removable shoulder strap, which allows you to comfortably wear it a a crossbody. Like most Hobo bags, this one is extremly well-organized, offering up an exterior pocket at the front and the back, which means you can toss your phone in without a second thought. There's a key hook that will be über-convenient for when you need to run a quick errand but keep your hands free (the grocery store comes to mind), and the leather is some of the most supple we've ever run our hands across. For the price, we would have preferred a more luxurious lining, but it's a minor detail in comparison to its pros.

buy it ($368)

Leatherology

Heading uptown? Downtown? Doesn’t matter; you’ll be prepared with this gorgeous Leatherology tote, which also just so happens to be the most spacious of the bunch. You won't have to worry about your laptop poking out, since there's a dedicated (and padded!) sleeve at the back that fits models up to 16-inches with room to spare. That leaves the entire spacious center compartment open for an extra change of clothes (sneakers included), your work files, a water bottle, you name it—seriously, it's huge. Despite its sizeable interior, though, it doesn't look monstrous on our shoulder, even on our 5 foot 2 inch frames.

The oversized magnetic sleeve at the back opens up to go over your luggage trolley and the zippered top works to keep it all secure. It's also highly customizable, with options for two orientations (yes, there's a vertical “uptown” bag and a horizontal “downtown” one), seven colors and debossed ($30) or trapunto ($120) monogram additions. Our only complaint is that the Italian cow-hide croc leather feels a bit stiff and plastic-y, but the brand promises it will soften often time.

buy it (From $275)

Melie Bianco

It's pretty rare to find a vegan bag that can fool you into thinking it's the real thing, but Melie Bianco's blend of 40 percent post-consumer recycled polyester and 18 percent post-consumer recycled vegan leather manages to do just that: It's the softest, most luxe-looking faux leather we've ever touched or seen. While we haven't tested this exact tote, we were extremely impressed with its trending little sister, the Brigitte (beloved for its aesthetic similarities to the far pricier Bottega Veneta Jodie, $2,650), for this reason. This larger Johanna option boasts the same quality materials, but comes with a removable pouch in which to tuck away any personal items. If you're looking for a lot of organizational pockets, however, this one won't be for you.

buy it ($150)

Kate Spade Surprise

Where else are you gonna find a name-brand bag for less than $100 that comes with a bonus wristlet but Kate Spade? The fashion house's packable Mel style will be a space-saver on your next trip, since it can be folded down in your suitcase for travel. It's also got two back wall pockets, so you can easily keep track of your passport and keys, plus the aforementioned wristlet for your cards and lip gloss. The nylon fabric will be durable and tough, but note that if you're messy (like us), you might want to opt for the darker Kitt nylon tote ($84), since this lighter one will show stains and marks. Use code SAVEMORE through Oct. 2 to drop it to $84.

buy it (from $299 ; $84)

Hammitt

If you've been saving up for an investment piece, we're here to tell you that this Hammitt pick is it. As one of the most luxurious bags on our list, it's stunningly gorgeous (no doubt thanks to that striking cabernet-inspired hue). More importantly, however, it's a collector's "September issue" release that won't be available once it sells out. (And considering that Hammitt's limited editions tend to sell out every year, there's a high chance of that.) Other subtle niceties include its soft suede lining, plenty of pocket space (one exterior compartment, three interiors), leather feet and an adjustable, removable strap. It's built to last, too: The celeb-loved brand offers free lifetime repairs on its hardware, so you know it will be around for years to come.

buy it ($975)

Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs knows how to make a tote. (The brand doesn't have an entire line called 'The Tote" for nothing.) Aside from this one's sleek, buttery-soft leather exterior, we like that the sophisticated style has a center zip compartment—you know, just in case you want to hide away your more personal belongings. While we typically don't love an open top, as it's easier for things to spill out, this bag is structured enough to sit upright in most cases, making it more of a non-issue.

buy it (from $450 ; $210)

Tory Burch

PureWow readers are obsessed with this new-and-improved take on Tory Burch's classic Ella tote. In addition to the timeless style, a big draw is the novel plant-based material that reportedly feels like leather and won't scratch, making it super durable. The size is just right for your everyday hustle (yes, your 13-inch laptop can fit inside), and we love the hidden pocket in the logo patch that feels like a fun secret. It's a total win-win that will take your style to the next level.

buy it ($298)

Rebag

Talk about iconic! At one point or another, seemingly every celebrity on the planet has scooped up a Telfar, and for good reason: They're chic, they're functional and getting your hands on one is an exclusive affair. The brand only allows its customers to shop its entire range of colors on rare occasions in an event as a Bag Security Program sale—one it claimed it would do for the last time in June 2023. You could wait until your favorite hue is released from the vault to snag one for yourself—or, you could pick up a gently used thrifted version from Rebag now. Having grabbed a medium shopper from the last sale, we can say that it's extremely versatile–we like that you can wear it by the crossbody strap or carry it comfortably by its sizeable handles. There's one internal pocket to keep your trinkets in one place (looking at you, lip balm, mirror and gum), too. We do wish it offered more variety in its sizing: The small is really small, the medium is on the verge of overtaking our petite frames and the large is laughably oversized.

buy it ($370)

Paravel

Looking for something eco-friendly, lightweight, spill-proof, stain-resistant and personalizable? Of course you are—who wouldn’t be? Fortunately, the Paravel Pacific tote exists, and yes, it’s as fantastic as it sounds. Having taken it overseas, we can confirm that its open compartment holds a ton, including a laptop (up to 15 inches). Better yet, with a quietly luxurious EcoCraft canvas made from 24 recycled water bottles and a recycled vegan leather trim, it's 100 percent sustainable. The hand-painted monogram (add $65) detailing means there will be little confusion as to who it belongs to at the airport, and the removable shoulder strap came in clutch when we had to hustle to our connecting flight. (It also has straps that can slide over the trolley of your carry-on—yay, travel-friendly bags!). We liked the protective feet for those uncouth moments we had to (gasp!) set it on the ground. On the down side, we found that its contents spilled out when placed under the seat, despite its hook-and-eye top closure (let's just say we overpacked), so that's something to consider if you tend to do the same.

buy it (From $295)

Coach Outlet

Calling all Barbiecore fans: We've officially found your favorite LPT (little pink tote). It has plenty of space—we're talking room for your laptop (up to 13 inches), your notebook, snacks (because we all need on-the-go snacks) and more. Plus, the durable leather material will last you a good long while. Oh, and those handles? Total game-changer—they reportedly give you that comfy grip with a touch of luxury. There's also a center-zip compartment to keep things streamlined.

buy it ( $428 ; $179)

Rothy's

The last thing you want when you're choosing a bag to haul all your stuff around is something that will weigh you down even more. Not the case with this bag, promises Benevenia, who specifically called it out to us for its lightweight feel. But don't mistake "light" for flimsy: The brand tested its handles for up to 150 pounds of weight! The print is reversible, so you'll basically be getting two purses in one, and, as our fashion expert pointed out, you can also throw this baby right in the machine if it gets dirty. The one con—and it's a biggie—is that you may need to buy a purse organizer ($10) or one of Rothy's clip-on wristlets ($99) for it, since there's no interior pockets to be found.

buy It (from $179)

Cuyana

If it's good enough for Meghan Markle, it's good enough for us. Made from a lightweight, buttery-soft leather that's been certified by the Leather Working Group (that means it's tanned in an environmentally responsible way) with microsuede lining, this little beauty has a space in the Duchess of Sussex's closet: She stepped out in it in Vancouver, Canada, back in 2020. It's generous interior holds a 13-inch laptop, and we're big fans of the leather ties at the top, which help keep your belongings from spilling out all over the place. The customizable option (from $15) is the icing on the cake: You can a add mini (up to eight letters) or large (up to three letters) monogram for a personal touch. If you're the type who likes a place for everything and everything in its place, you'll also want to nab the tote organization insert ($98), which is sold separately.

buy it ($268)

Amazon

Amazon’s The Drop collection boasts some seriously stylish finds, and this budget-friendly Hillary tote bag is one of them. Since it's made with synthetic straw and polyester lining, it comes at a lower price point (this one's not made to last a lifetime), but we think the open top and medium size lend themselves perfectly to a day of sun and sand at the beach—throw in your towel, book, a little sunscreen and you'll be good to go. There's even a little zippered pocket for your wallet.

$40 at amazon

Longchamp

Longchamp is beloved far and wide for its packable totes, and we're definitely on-board its hype train. Its canvas bags are tough, can be folded down or rolled up into your suitcase and high-quality. (That leather trim, though... *chef's kiss*.) The brand's expandable tote ($130) has long been our go-to carry-on. While this one doesn't shrink and expand quite the same way, it may be better for your daily commute, since the coated canvas material is weatherproof. It also has an extra pocket over the tiny one hiding in our expandable version.

buy it ($225)

Béis

Béis made waves with its now famously functional The Weekender tote bag ($128), and our editors confirmed that it was, in fact, the cat's meow. From the looks of it, the Commuter Tote is no less efficient. Like the Lux & Nyx, it's got just about every feature you could ever hope for in a tote, from the separate external compartment that's *just* deep enough for your laptop (or whatever else you want to store down there) and also unzips to become a trolley sleeve to the key leash that will save you from digging at the bottom of your bag. You'll have to join the waitlist to get your hands on one, but from the looks of it, it's worth the wait.

buy it ($118)

Garmentory

Recommended by Benevenia, this one doesn't have a whole lot of bells and whistles—there are no pockets and few special features—but if you're looking for something that will stand out in a crowd, its multicolor stripes are sure to command attention. It's made of a sturdy nylon that should hold up relatively well over time, and it's big enough for your 13-inch Macbook Pro.

buy it ($185)

Madewell

The Transport Tote from Madewell has been a best seller for years, and it deserves a spot in your bag collection, like, yesterday. Aside from showcasing a classic silhouette that’ll never go out of style, you can count on this little number to last quite some time, thanks to its vegetable-tanned, Leather Working Group-certified material that burnishes with wear for a cool, worn-in look. Reviewers rave about how it still looks brand new after years of wear, with some deeming it as a “holy grail tote” and others calling it actual “magic.” While we do wish it had a few more pockets, it's nothing an organizer can't fix.

buy it ($178)

Jenni Kayne

At first glance, this bag is likely to induce sticker shock. But when you take a step back to consider the cost per wear (CPW), or lifetime value (which, considering that it's handmade in Italy from nubuck oiled leather that's meant to last...well, forever), it becomes a whole lot more reasonable. Like many of its capsule-esque pieces, this Jenni Kayne purse is rooted in the idea that it's better to invest in a single high-quality item you'll have for years to come than a bunch of trendy pieces you'll ditch after a season. It doesn't have many pockets or extravagances, but it's a simplistic yet well-made everyday buy that will only get better over time.

buy it ($995)

Michael Kors

This classic MK logo bag is a good middle-of-the-road pick, particularly if you're looking for something with a bit more organization. It offers a back-zip pocket, a padded center zip compartment with two slip pockets inside and two front-slip pockets. (In other words, don’t be surprised if people start calling you Mary Poppins every time you pull out yet another thing from your tote.) We like that the straps adjust for the most comfy fit, too.

buy it ( $298 ; $224)

Dooney & Bourke

This smooth Dooney & Bourke tote just screams “boss babe.” Its exterior has been treated to make it water-repellent, so it won't get ruined should you get caught in a sun shower, and there are at least four pockets, plus a zip-top closure, to tuck your things away if it's really coming down. For pebbled leather gals, the smooth Vacchetta material may feel a bit different, but rest assured: It's still plenty high quality (it is Dooney, after all). A few shoppers did note that this one has a distinct scent (one described it as smelling like a Magic Marker), but others don't seem to mind, using it for everyday wear.

buy it ( $328 ; $119)

Amazon

More than 62,000 Amazon shoppers have gotten their hands on this über-affordable tote, and the majority concede that for the price, it can't be beat. Available in a plethora of colors, it's got a sleek, practical shape and is spacious enough to tote your work computer. There is a single pocket at the side for your non-negotionables, as well as a magnetic snap closure at the center that will keep larger items secure. That said, it's not meant to last for the long haul, with some noting that you get what you pay for when it comes to its material. A few buyers have also said that there was a strong vinegar smell attached to the bag that may require a few spritzes of perfume to get rid of. Still, if you're looking for a decent budget pick, this could be for you, flaws be darned.

$20 ; 16 at amazon

L.L.Bean

If you look up the word “practical” in the dictionary, there’s a good chance you’ll see L.L.Beans Boat and Tote bag there. (OK, maybe not, but you get the idea.) Recommended by Benevenia, this budget-friendly canvas design is a tried-and-true heavyweight you can rely on. Fun fact? It was originally created for hauling ice in the 1940s. That means it's super strong: The brand claims to have tested the handles up to 500 pounds. Each one is handcrafted in Maine, and you can also add a monogram ($8) for a personal touch. Not into black? It comes in a slew of other neutrals (and sizes) here, but note that you'll be giving up the highly requested front pocket.

buy it ($55)

Qalo

Brand new for fall 2023, Qalo's new silicone tote will be a dream for on-the-go moms with its near indescribable, poop-friendly material: You can literally hose this baby off in the event of an unpleasant mess. The pliable handles will also be nice and soft against your tired hands. We do wish it had some concealed pockets: Its holes are breathable, but leave everything out in the open.

buy it ( $80; $60)

lululemon

This water-repellent bag is capable of holding an impressive amount of items, including a water bottle (shoutout to the designated pocket), your gym clothes and even your sneakers. Its top handles convert into a shoulder strap and it zips closed at the top, so no one will see the unmentionables you packed for post sweat-sesh. There's limited pocket space, especially on the outside, but for your gym class, it will get the job done.

buy it ($88)

What Is the Best Material for a Tote Handbag?

When looking for the best material for a tote bag, durability plays a pivotal role—especially if you plan on using it every day. “The classic canvas is always a hit and offers a distinct charm, which we are all familiar with,” Wasserbach Moore says. Benevenia agrees, adding that heavyweight canvas is a personal favorite because of its strength (and the fact you can machine-wash it is a huge plus).

Wasserbach Moore also loves a good stylish leather. “Leather wears so beautifully, telling a story,” she says. “Totes are meant for functionality and practicality, so leather is a way of adding a slight sophistication to your market run.”

How Big Should a Tote Bag Be?

Both stylists agree that the size of the tote you carry should be large enough to fit your daily essentials, with Benevenia adding that it should also be small enough to not feel like a burden to lug around (or overtake your frame). According to Wasserbach Moore, a reasonable size for her personal everyday needs is 14 inches by 17 inches, which is large enough to fit her sketchbook. Ultimately, however, the ideal size of a tote bag depends on an individual's own wants and needs.

How to Wash a Tote Bag

The proper way to clean a tote bag will vary drastically depending on its material. For example, while you can easily toss a cotton canvas tote into the washing machine on cold and hang it out to dry, a leather tote requires more TLC. “I really only spot-treat my tote or shake it out,” Wasserbach Moore explains. “However, if there were cracks in my tote, I would treat it with some leather conditioner ($20).”

Moral of the story? Always check the care tags before cleaning your tote.

Why You Should Trust Us

PureWow's editors and writers have spent more than a decade shopping online, digging through sales and putting our home goods, beauty finds, wellness picks and more through the wringer—all to help you determine which are actually worth your hard-earned cash. From our PureWow100 series (where we rank items on a 100-point scale) to our painstakingly curated lists of fashion, beauty, cooking, home and family picks, you can trust that our recommendations have been thoroughly vetted for function, aesthetics and innovation. Whether you're looking for travel-size hair dryers you can take on-the-go or women’s walking shoes that won’t hurt your feet, we’ve got you covered.