Here are 25 of the top football recruits competing at the Iowa state wrestling tournament

The Iowa high school football season ended well over two months ago.

But anyone who knows about high school wrestling in this state understands that some of the top wrestlers double as some of the best football players. That is evident by the number of top football recruits competing at the state wrestling tournament this week.

From 4-star Iowa football commit Cody Fox to up-and-coming recruit Dreshaun Ross – already well-established on the wrestling mat – here are 25 of the top football recruits competing at state wrestling.

Athletes are listed in alphabetical order by last name.

Fort Dodge's Dreshaun Ross (top) is one of the best wrestlers and football players in the state of Iowa.

Eddie Becu, Sr., Xavier

Football Position: DT/ATH

Wrestling Weight Class: 285 (Class 3A)

The Lindenwood football commit finished his senior football season with 44.5 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks. He followed that with a 20-14 record in wrestling so far, and he placed third in districts to make it to the state tournament.

Trent Cakerice, Sr., Grundy Center

Football Position: DL

Wrestling Weight Class: 285 (Class 2A)

Cakerice committed to Iowa as a walk-on after helping Grundy Center to the Class 1A state title in football. After recording 56.5 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks, he posted a 37-3 record in wrestling entering this week and qualified for state with a first-place finish at districts.

Drew Campbell, Sr., Cedar Falls

Cedar Falls' Drew Campbell is slated to play football for the Iowa Hawkeyes after graduation.

Football Position: DE

Wrestling Weight Class: 285 (Class 3A)

One of Cedar Falls' top defenders – 64.5 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and six sacks – is headed to Iowa after graduation. But first, Campbell hopes to add a state wrestling title to his resume. He went 26-3 so far in his senior season and finished second at districts.

Max Chapman, Sr., Creston

Football Position: DE

Wrestling Weight Class: 285 (Class 2A)

On a stacked Creston defense, the South Dakota State football commit recorded 55.5 total tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. After posting a 34-6 record in the regular wrestling season, he finished first in his qualifier for a spot in the state tournament.

Cody Fox, Sr., East Buchanan

Football Position: OL

Wrestling Weight Class: 285 (Class 1A)

The East Buchanan senior is both one of the top football recruits and one of the top wrestlers in the state. Fox anchored an offensive line that helped the Buccaneers rush for 3,308 yards. He compiled a 42-2 record in his senior wrestling season but will face tough competition in the tournament – including other athletes on this list.

Grant Gammell, Jr., Waukee

Waukee running back Grant Gammell, seen here during a game in 2023, will hit the mat at the state wrestling tournament this week.

Football Position: RB/OLB

Wrestling Weight Class: 175 (Class 3A)

The Warriors running back picked up some college interest after rushing for 1,001 yards and 13 touchdowns in his junior season. On the mat, he has put together a 26-12 record and finished third at districts to earn a spot in the state tournament.

Holden Hansen, Jr., Southeast Polk

Football Position: QB

Wrestling Weight Class: 215 (Class 3A)

Southeast Polk’s backup QB didn’t get much playing time behind Connor Moberly, but he did manage to complete 85.2% of his passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns. Wrestling is where Hansen shines, though, compiling a 28-3 record this season and placing first at districts.

Mason Knipp, Sr., Columbus Catholic

Football Position: OL/DL

Wrestling Weight Class: 285 (Class 1A)

The Iowa football walk-on helped Columbus Catholic collect 2,370 passing yards and 2,022 rushing yards in 2023. On defense, he led the team with 78 total tackles, 36.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. With an undefeated 34-0 record on the wrestling mat, Knipp enters the tournament as the favorite in his weight class.

Cooper Martinson, Jr., Southeast Polk

Southeast Polk's Cooper Martinson helped the Rams win a state title in football in 2023, the program's third in a row. He's gone 32-3 so far on the wrestling mat entering the state tournament. .

Football Position: DL

Wrestling Weight Class: 285 (Class 3A)

Martinson was the most prolific junior on a senior-led defense, recording 62.5 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks en route to Southeast Polk’s third-straight state championship. Equally as successful on the mat, he's gone 32-3 so far this season and finished first at districts to punch his ticket to the state tournament.

Brady McDonald, Sr., Independence

Football Position: TE

Wrestling Weight Class: 285 (Class 2A)

McDonald is headed to UNI after recording 328 receiving yards and four touchdowns on offense and 39.5 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks on defense. He followed the football season with a 29-11 record so far in wrestling and earned a spot in the state tournament.

Braden McShane, Sr., New Hampton

Football Position: OLB/RB

Wrestling Weight Class: 215 (Class 2A)

McShane rushed for 995 yards and 15 touchdowns, and he was stellar on defense too with 36 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, a sack and two fumble recoveries. After going 39-1 on the mat so far this season, he’ll be one of the wrestlers to beat at the state tournament.

Jonah Reiling, Sr., Lisbon

Football Position: OL/DL

Wrestling Weight Class: 285 (Class 1A)

The North Dakota football commit was an anchor on Lisbon’s offensive line and collected 26 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and one sack on the defensive line. In wrestling, he has compiled a 44-9 record so far and finished second at districts.

Dreshaun Ross, So., Fort Dodge

Football Position: ATH

Wrestling Weight Class: 215 (Class 3A)

Ross – one of the top football recruits in Iowa and one of the top wrestlers in the country – holds offers to play football from over half-a-dozen Division I teams, including Iowa and Iowa State. On the mat, he has gone 43-0 so far in his sophomore season and will be the wrestler to beat in his weight class.

Aiden Salow, Sr., Maquoketa Valley

Football Position: DL

Wrestling Weight Class: 285 (Class 1A)

Led the Wildcats with 80 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks, and Salow will head to UNI after graduation. In wrestling, he has posted a 38-3 record so far this year and finished first at districts.

Jake Trenary, Sr., Clear Lake

Football Position: OL/DE

Wrestling Weight Class: 215 (Class 2A)

The Grand View football commit recorded 42.5 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two sacks in his senior season at Clear Lake. In wrestling, he has gone 31-10 so far and finished first at districts to make the state tournament.

Other top football recruits competing at state wrestling:

Kadan Borcherding-Johnson, Jr., Norwalk

Michael Bormann, Jr., Dubuque Wahlert

Sam Christensen, Jr., Central Lyon

Nick Darling, Jr., Johnston

Payton Jacobe, Sr., AC/GC

Jay Lightle, Jr., North Scott

Mac Muller, Sr., Osage

Trent Patton, Sr., Glenwood

Andrew Price, Jr., Valley

Ethan Wood, Jr., Mount Vernon

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: 25 football recruits competing at the Iowa state wrestling tournament