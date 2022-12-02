25 SKOL’s of Christmas: Vikings save Dennis Green’s job

Welcome to the 25 SKOL’s of Christmas!

In a similar vein to how Freeform has done the 25 days of Christmas, we will look back at different moments in Vikings history to bring a little extra joy to you this holiday season.

It’s that simple. The holidays can be a trying time for some people and we want to put a smile on people’s faces by reminiscing about some truly joyous times in Vikings history.

On the second SKOL of Christmas, the Vikings gave to me: a 16-point playoff comeback victory.

Dennis Green about to change some narratives pic.twitter.com/lPstVNr7ec — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) June 5, 2022

The Vikings came into this game without starting quarterback Brad Johnson who had a neck injury. Randall Cunningham led them to a playoff berth, but this wasn’t just any ordinary playoff game. Dennis Green’s job was on the line.

The 1997 season wasn’t just tumultuous, but Green released his book and it caused a lot of waves. He unloaded on the media in the Twin Cities, but it wasn’t just them. Green also unloaded on the 10-man ownership group of the Vikings.

by the way while players are QT dunking on reporters here's a page from Denny Green's book pic.twitter.com/9CUSVMc82a — Luke Braun (@LukeBraunNFL) July 29, 2022

This book being released during the season put him firmly on the hot seat. His 0-4 record in the playoffs and struggles to stay consistent also helped keep him on the hot seat.

The game was incredibly important and it didn’t go well at all. The Giants jumped out to a 19-3 lead and the Vikings turning it over twice in the first quarter didn’t help matters at all.

Once the game got going in the third quarter, the Vikings turned it around. They forced a turnover that they converted quickly into a LeRoy Hoard four-yard touchdown to get it to 19-13.

Story continues

After a Brad Daluiso field goal to put the Vikings back down nine, Randall Cunningham hits Jake Reed on a 30-yard go route. After that, the Vikings converted an onside kick that was botched by Chris Calloway and Eddie Murray hit a short-field goal to secure a major comeback victory.

Why was it so important? It ended up saving Green’s job and was the catalyst of the NFL’s passing game renaissance. Just four months later, Green and the Vikings selected Randy Moss and the rest is history.

This summer, Vikings Wire columnist Judd Zulgad and I broke down the game and it’s importance in Vikings’ history on a deep level on my YouTube show The Real Forno Show.

Previous SKOL’s of Christmas:

Drafting Randy Moss

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire