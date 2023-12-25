25 SKOL’s of Christmas: Adrian Peterson gets 2,097 vs. Packers

Welcome to the 25 SKOL’s of Christmas!

In a similar vein to how Freeform has done the 25 days of Christmas, we will look back at different moments in Vikings history to bring a little extra joy to you this holiday season.

It’s that simple. The holidays can be a trying time for some people and we want to put a smile on people’s faces by reminiscing about some truly joyous times in Vikings’ history.

On the twenty-fourth SKOL of Christmas, the Vikings gave to me: Adrian Peterson nearly sets the NFL rushing record.

It isn’t often that you see a running back challenge for the rushing title but that’s exactly what Peterson did in the 2012 season.

On Christmas Eve in 2011, Peterson suffered a brutal injury as he tore his ACL and MCL when playing Washington. It wasn’t known whether he would be ready for week one in 2012 or ever be the same. Well, Peterson proved that he was a medical marvel.

It didn’t take Peterson long to make an impact on the game and he entered the last game of the season with a chance to not only break the NFL rushing record but also send the Vikings to the playoffs by beating the rival Green Bay Packers.

That week 17 matchup was one of the best games in Vikings history. They ended up winning the game 37-34 but the performance of Peterson was the stuff of legends.

In the game, Peterson rushed 34 times and gained 199 yards and a touchdown, including a run at the end of the game that had the Metrodome in a frenzy that he was about to break the record when he ran 26 yards to set up a game-winning field goal.

The next week, the Christian Ponder-less Vikings went to Lambeau and lost in the wild card round with Joe Webb at quarterback.

Peterson finished that special season with 2,097 yards and won the 2012 MVP award, the last non-quarterback to win it. It was a special game for the Vikings and solidified Peterson’s place in NFL history.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire