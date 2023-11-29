Advertisement

The 25 semifinalists for the 2024 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Jess Root
·1 min read

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 25 player semifinalists for the class to be inducted next year.

Two are former Arizona Cardinals players.

Who are the semifinalists?

We have them below.

CB Eric Allen

Jed Jacobsohn/ALLSPORT
DE Jared Allen

OL Willie Anderson

The Enquirer/Jeff Swinger
RB Tiki Barber

HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP/Getty Images
WR Anquan Boldin

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
OL Jahri Evans

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
LB London Fletcher

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
DE Dwight Freeney

Dwight Freeney
TE Antonio Gates

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
RB Eddie George

LB James Harrison

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
S Rodney Harrison

Returner Devin Hester

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
WR Torry Holt

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/tennessee/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Tennessee Titans;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Tennessee Titans</a> Vs St Louis Rams In Super Bowl Xxxiv Football
WR Andre Johnson

Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
DE/LB Robert Mathis

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
DE Julius Peppers

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
WR Steve Smith Jr.

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sportscor
RB Fred Taylor

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
WR Hines Ward

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
RB Ricky Watters

RVR Photos-USA TODAY NETWORK
WR Reggie Wayne

In 14 seasons with the Colts Reggie Wayne compiled 14,345 yards receiving and 82 touchdowns.<br>Xxx Colts 35 Jpg Spt Sports Usa
In 14 seasons with the Colts Reggie Wayne compiled 14,345 yards receiving and 82 touchdowns.
DT Vince Wilfork

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
LB Patrick Willis

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
S Darren Woodson

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
