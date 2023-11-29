The 25 semifinalists for the 2024 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 25 player semifinalists for the class to be inducted next year.

Two are former Arizona Cardinals players.

Who are the semifinalists?

We have them below.

CB Eric Allen

DE Jared Allen

OL Willie Anderson

RB Tiki Barber

WR Anquan Boldin

OL Jahri Evans

LB London Fletcher

DE Dwight Freeney

TE Antonio Gates

RB Eddie George

LB James Harrison

S Rodney Harrison

Returner Devin Hester

WR Torry Holt

WR Andre Johnson

DE/LB Robert Mathis

DE Julius Peppers

WR Steve Smith Jr.

RB Fred Taylor

WR Hines Ward

RB Ricky Watters

WR Reggie Wayne

In 14 seasons with the Colts Reggie Wayne compiled 14,345 yards receiving and 82 touchdowns.

DT Vince Wilfork

LB Patrick Willis

S Darren Woodson

