With 25 Rams now on COVID list, is Sunday's game vs. Seahawks in jeopardy?

Rams linebacker Von Miller looks on from the sideline during a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Rams placed the star pass-rusher on the COVID/reserve list Thursday. (Ralph Freso / Associated Press)

The Rams’ COVID-19 outbreak continued Thursday, with nine more players added to the NFL reserve/COVID-19 list, which could affect the status of Sunday’s scheduled game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.

Star linebacker Von Miller was among those added to a list that includes 25 Rams from the roster and practice squad, among them star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., starting safety Jordan Fuller and starting offensive lineman Rob Havenstein.

Rams coaches and players were not made available to the media Thursday, but the team has been in contact with the league to weigh options if they do not have enough players available for Sunday, a team spokesperson said before the most recent additions to the list were announced.

Those additions were Miller, linebackers Troy Reeder, Obo Okoronkwo and Christian Rozeboom, offensive linemen Bobby Evans and Tremayne Anchrum and defensive backs Jake Gervase, Kareem Orr and Antione Brooks.

The Rams are one of seven NFL teams in intensive COVID-19 protocols, which require virtual meetings and mask-wearing.

The Rams closed their Thousand Oaks practice facility Tuesday and Wednesday, with plans to hold a jog-through Thursday. Meetings were held virtually and players were tested, but the jog-through was canceled, the spokesperson said.

Rams coach Sean McVay has said that all but one Rams players are fully vaccinated. All of the players on the reserve/COVID-19 list are fully vaccinated, the spokesperson said.

The NFL on Thursday announced updated protocols that include changes to “how fully vaccinated players can ‘test out’ of COVID-19 protocols and return from quarantine quicker,” NFL.com reported.

If an individual is fully-vaccinated and asymptomatic for at least 24 hours, he or she could return from quarantine as soon as the day after his or her initial positive test, the report said.

In 2020, the NFL rescheduled several games because of COVID-19 issues. But that was during a season in which fans were not allowed in most stadiums because of the pandemic.

Doing so this season would seemingly require greater logistical challenges.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.