25 potential free agent targets for the Vikings in 2023

Yes, it’s week 17 and the Minnesota Vikings are currently a 12-win football team. It’s never too early to start thinking about the future.

We have already started our SKOL Search series trying to identify future Vikings in the draft and now it’s time to take a look at some potential free-agent targets.

The Vikings currently have -$6.6 million in cap space going into 2023 per Over the Cap but they will create cap space with multiple moves this season.

There are multiple positions that the Vikings will target in the offseason and that means that free agents will be joining the Vikings. Let’s take a look at some potential options.

Wide receiver

Nov 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) drops a pass during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have one of the best receivers in the National Football League in Justin Jefferson, but the depth behind him has a lot of questions. Adam Thielen has taken a step toward regression and K.J. Osborn has been subpar outside of his tremendous game against the Indianapolis Colts. Pair that with Jalen Reagor’s struggles and there isn’t a lot of high-end depth. Jalen Nailor has some potential but that’s all it is at the moment.

With the Vikings’ cap situation and a weaker free agent class right now, they won’t be breaking the bank, but they potentially could bring in a lower priced veteran.

Nelson Agholor

Nov 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a catch against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Sterling Shepard

Sep 25, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) reacts after being hit by Washington Redskins corner back Josh Norman (24) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Allen Lazard

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Running back

Dec 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs the ball against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

This is going to be an interesting position to see the Vikings navigate this off-season. Dalvin Cook is on the books for nearly $13 million and Alexander Mattsion is a free agent. Not only is this free-agent class of running backs really deep, but so is the NFL draft class. With Kwesi Adofo-Mensah having his first full offseason, he will be able to continue to shape this organization and running back could be the start.

With Ty Chandler having been selected in the fifth round, a veteran who knows the system and thrives in running in zone concepts would likely be the priority.

Raheem Mostert

Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) attempts to tackle Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

D'Ernest Johnson

Oct 31, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson (30) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Jerick McKinnon

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 03: Jerick McKinnon #21 of the Minnesota Vikings runs the ball during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 3, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Jamaal Williams

Dec 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) carries the ball during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Sanders

Sep 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the football and is chased by Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III (21) and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) in the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Wilson Jr.

Nov 27, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) runs the ball around Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens (36) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Singletary

Dec 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) rushes for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive line

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during the NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

One of the areas that the Vikings could end up trying to save some money is by cutting ties with Dalvin Tomlinson. Even if they don’t, they need to find a starter on the other side. Jonathan Bullard was somewhat capable but a bicep injury has kept him out for a good portion of the season.

Larry Ogunjobi

New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill (7) gets wrapped up for a tackle by Pittsburgh Steelers Larry Ogunjobi (99) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 13, 2022.

Pittsburgh Steelers Vs New Orleans Saints Week 10

David Onyemata

Nov 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) runs the ball against New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers won 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

A'Shawn Robinson

Sep 18, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson (94) celebrates after stopping Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley (not pictured) short of a first down in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Taven Bryan

Nov 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) gets a hand on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Jarran Reed

Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Landon Dickerson (69) blocks Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Ioannidis

Nov 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (99) on the field in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback

Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) celebrates after defeating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The injuries at the cornerback position have made this evaluation a bit murky. Duke Shelley has played well, but he isn’t someone you want starting full-time on the outside. Patrick Peterson is a free agent after the season so the Vikings will need to look for a veteran presence in the secondary to fortify the position.

Cameron Sutton

Dec 18, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (88) attempts a catch as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) defends in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Eli Apple

Dec 18, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) runs with the ball as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) defends during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Byron Murphy

Nov 6, 2022; Seattle Seahawks Running wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) runs around Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (07) in the first half in Glendale, Arizona, USA; at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Murphy-Bunting

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) defends a tipped pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) in the fourth quarter during a Week 15 NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 34-23. The Cincinnati Bengals improved to 10-4 on the season.

Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dec 18 0165

Emmanuel Moseley

Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith (12) cannot catch the pass in defended by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Fuller

Nov 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) pushes Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Rock Ya-Sin

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Resubmitted with alternate crop.)ÊLas Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) using a suplex wrestling move during the second quarter of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jaguars held off the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20. Rock Ya-Sin was a two-time state wrestling champion at Southwest DeKalb High School in Atlanta. No penalty was called on the play.

Yip 2022 41

Bryce Callahan

Dec 4, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 26-yard interception return against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Greedy Williams

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) against Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during their football game on Saturday December 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Apc Green Bay Packers Vs Browns 22864 122521wag

