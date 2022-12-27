25 potential free agent targets for the Cowboys in 2023

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season is in full attack mode right now, but that doesn’t mean that getting a jump on the offseason is worthless. With an eye on potential holes to the roster, these next two games likely won’t have much impact on playoff seeding, barring a seven-step miracle, but they will give Dallas a further glimpse of what areas need to be attacked during the player acquisition phases.

As it stands now, Dallas has a few holes to consider filling in free agency before they get to the draft. I’d love for the NFL to adopt the NBA’s process of draft before free agency, but the one thing the NFLPA has done right is making sure their veterans get deals before the youngin’s join the fray.

Looking to avoid the obvious big-name, top-of-market guys Stephen Jones probably won’t legitimately consider, here’s a look at 25 veterans at projected positions of need who could be on the radar come March 2023.

This is by no means a comprehensive list of good finds, but it’s a strong starting point. Also of not, this list does not contain Dallas’ own free agents whom the club could look to bring back.

Running Back Depth

The Cowboys have made no secret they don’t mind paying running backs in the modern era. Ezekiel Elliott was being run into the ground after his first three seasons, took the opportunity to leverage it into the richest RB contract in a while.

The guaranteed money from the 2019 deal is now done and the club could potentially look to rid the cap of the big hit.

At the same time, Tony Pollard is having his best season and was named to the Pro Bowl. He’s hitting free agency. While he recently said owner Jerry Jones has hinted towards not letting him walk, it remains to be seen which direction Dallas would go.

Cowboys Wire wrote about the best plan to keep both here, but if one walks then Dallas could be looking to the free agent market.

Damien Harris

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

David Montgomery

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Singletary

Story continues

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerbacks

Trevon Diggs will be eligible for an extension with just one year remaining on his rookie deal. He’s going to get paid, whether it be this year, next or in 2025 after a franchise tag. The spots surrounding him are what are in question.

Anthony Brown is done for the year and his contract is up as well. Jourdan Lewis is done for the year and has one year remaining.

Kelvin Joseph doesn’t appear to get it, but there’s a chance Dallas feels confident in the outstanding rookie season of Daron Bland and hopeful about second-year player Nahshon Wright. Perhaps they don’t look to get veteran help and lean towards drafting, but there are veterans to consider. Perhaps they do.

Jamel Dean

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Emmanuel Moseley

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Sutton

Patrick Peterson

Dec 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) celebrates his interception against the New York Giants uring the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Byron Murphy

Defensive Tackles

Stopping the run is overrated, but it’s certainly an area the Cowboys could improve upon. Name a game where the run game was the primary reason Dallas lost in 2022, I’ll wait, and if you try to say Green Bay I’ll point you to how elite Aaron Rodgers was in that game compared to the rest of his season.

Sorry, tangent. The Cowboys can use help in the middle regardless because why not be good at everything? Osa Odighizuwa is the only one consistently doing work and he’s lonely.

Dalvin Tomlinson

Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Da'Ron Payne

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Poona Ford

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

A'Shawn Robinson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Ioannidis

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

David Onyemata

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Tight Ends

Dallas has to feel very hopeful with their rookie combo of Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot. They’ll almost assuredly let Dalton Schultz walk in free agency to get the big deal and bring them back a fourth-round comp pick in 2024.

The club will likely consider adding a veteran to the mix for depth and for the leadership aspect.

Austin Hooper

Offensive Guards

It’s assumed that Tyler Smith will settle into the starting LT1 spot and no longer be a shift-inside option in 2023. There’s real question whether or not the club can move forward with Connor McGovern as the left guard, and if they feel otherwise, they may look to replenish an offensive line that isn’t all that good at pass protection with some quality veteran help.

Elgton Jenkins

Nate Davis

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Evan Brown

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Isaac Seumalo

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

David Edwards

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Backup Quarterbacks

Cooper Rush played himself into a solid contract this offseason and that money isn’t going to come from a club which has invested $40 million per season in their starter. He’ll get paid by a team looking for a bridge/mentor type to a highly-drafted rookie QB.

Will Grier is still an option, as he was neck and neck with Rush in camp but didn’t win the job in the preseason. Dallas could still look elsewhere after seeing how important the role is with Rush’s 4-1 stretch.

Teddy Bridgewater

(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Taylor Heinicke

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Wide Receiver

Dallas will always need to sign a veteran WR, and they have to do better than James Washington.

Jarvis Landry

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Slayton

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire