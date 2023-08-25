25 Panthers not expected to play in preseason finale vs. Lions
If the head coach Frank Reich, quarterback Bryce Young and the rest of Carolina Panthers offense are going to make some strides in their last dress rehearsal, they’ll have to do it without a handful of weapons.
As announced by the team prior to kickoff of the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions, 25 players are not expected to play inside of Bank of America Stadium tonight. That group includes wide receivers DJ Chark, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr. as well as running back Miles Sanders.
Here’s the list of “inactives” in its entirety, which also includes a number of key starters on defense:
DE Henry Anderson
OLB Amaré Barno
OLB Brian Burns
WR DJ Chark
S Sam Franklin Jr.
OLB Marquis Haynes Sr.
OLB Justin Houston
LB Frankie Luvu
CB Greg Mabin
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
CB Mac McCain III
RB Miles Sanders
WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
OLB Jordan Thomas
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III