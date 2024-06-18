25-year-old happy at Real Madrid, but does not close door on summer departure

Last season was an incredible one for Real Madrid. They secured a La Liga and Champions League double, alongside winning the Spanish Super Cup. Andriy Lunin played a big role in these triumphs, having established himself as number one goalkeeper in the absence of Thibaut Courtois, who suffered two separate knee injuries.

However, Lunin lost his place to Courtois at the back-end of last season, and this has led to murmurs that he could leave this summer. He had been in talks to extend his contract (which expires in 2025), but those reports have since gone cold.

Speaking after playing in Ukraine’s damaging 3-0 defeat to Romania at Euro 2024, Lunin admitted that he is happy to continue at Real Madrid, although he did not close the door completely on a possible departure.

“Right now I’m 100% focused on the European Championship with my country and I’m not thinking about anything other than that. For outside issues, there is my agent. In life anything can happen but obviously yes, I would like to continue (at Real Madrid).”

Given his exploits last season, Lunin may not be happy to play second-fiddle to Courtois going forward, which may lead to him seeking an exit this summer. If a new contract is not agreed upon, Real Madrid are unlikely to stand in his way, provided that an acceptable offer is received.