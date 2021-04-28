25 most likely options for Packers in first round of 2021 draft

Zach Kruse
·5 min read
The Green Bay Packers hold the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. Guessing which prospect general manager Brian Gutekunst will pick at the end of the first round is a difficult exercise given all the variables in play.

Also, Gutekunst could be active moving up or down the board on Thursday night, further complicating who could be available to the Packers when they make their first pick.

By eliminating expected top-20 picks and looking into a combination of talent, athleticism and fit while also considering the Packers’ recent draft history, a list of potential first-round options can form.

Here’s a 25-player list of the most likely options for the Packers in the first round by position, ordered by our ranking of the team’s needs:

Cornerback

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Greg Newsome II, Northwestern (20 years old, 9.66 RAS): Young and athletic, with great length and scheme versatility, plus he had a terrific 2020 season. Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech (22 years old, N/A RAS): Top-15 talent with Pro Bowl potential, but back injuries cloud his future. Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State (21 years old, 7.46 RAS): Might be undersized, but he's a confident and experienced cover player with NFL bloodlines. Eric Stokes, Georgia (22 years old, 9.38 RAS): Needs more polish in coverage, but corners with his blend of size and speed don't typically last long.

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State (23 years old, 9.74 RAS): Mauling right tackle prospect built in the mold of Bryan Bulaga. Potential Day 1 starter. Alex Leatherwood, Alabama (22 years old, 9.68 RAS): Started games and played at a high level at both left tackle and guard. Has a high floor entering NFL. Reminiscent of Billy Turner. Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma (22 years old, 10.0 RAS): Elite athlete with three years of starting experience and the potential to be an immediate replacement for Corey Linsley at center. Samuel Cosmi, Texas (22 years old, 9.99 RAS): The athleticism is hard to ignore. So is 34 starts on the left and right side and the potential for him to be a plus pass protector. Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame (23 years old, 8.53 RAS): Just another tough and experienced offensive lineman coming out of Notre Dame. Could be a Day 1 starter at right tackle. Landon Dickerson (22 years old, N/A RAS): The injury issues are a real concern, but he could be a rock-solid 10-year starter on the interior of the offensive line. Would be such a natural fit in Packers offensive line room.

Defensive line

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Barmore, Alabama (21 years old, 8.22 RAS): Gigantic interior disruptor with some boom or bust potential. Took over in the middle of Alabama's defense to finish last season. Levi Onwuzurike, Washington (23 years old, 8.74 RAS): Undersized attacker who might be more productive in the right role at the NFL level. Probably not a perfect fit for Packers defensive line.

Wide receiver

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Rashod Bateman, Minnesota (21 years old, 9.13 RAS): Elite route technician in the Davante Adams mold. Was a dominant player early in college career and also tested like a top athlete. Elijah Moore, Ole Miss (21 years old, 8.68 RAS): Only 5-9, but a dynamic playmaker with speed, toughness and the ability to be a dangerous weapon in the Packers scheme. Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU (20 years old, 9.76 RAS): Terrific field-stretcher with 23 touchdown catches over the last two seasons and 4.4 speed at 6-2 and 205. Kadarius Toney, Florida (22 years old, 9.0 RAS): Lightning bug player who could be a supercharged version of Tyler Ervin as the gadget weapon in the Packers offense.

Inside linebacker

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (21 years old, 8.71 RAS): A hybrid defender with incredible play speed and versatility. Can do a little bit of everything. Think Josh Jones but with instincts. Jamin Davis, Kentucky (22 years old, 9.93 RAS): Dynamic three-down linebacker with the sideline-to-sideline speed and zone coverage ability to transform the middle of a defense. Zaven Collins, Tulsa (21 years old, 8.73 RAS): Gigantic inside linebacker who created big plays in every possible way during a truly special 8-game season in 2020.

Safety

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Trevon Moehrig, TCU (21 years old, 7.37 RAS): Maybe the most versatile defensive back in the class. Can play deep or in the slot. Ballhawk. Tyrann Mathieu type. Jevon Holland, Oregon (21 years old, 9.52 RAS): Instinctive and athletic defender who intercepted nine passes in two years and played all over the field. Tremendous nickel safety prospect.

Edge rusher

(Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

Jaelan Phillips, Miami (21 years old, 9.87 RAS): Rocky college career and has some concerning medical red flags, but he's a top-10 talent with elite athleticism and huge potential at a premium position. Jayson Oweh, Penn State (22 years old, 9.92 RAS): Didn't fill up the stat sheet at Penn State, but he has freaky athleticism and the potential to be an annual Pro Bowler with the right development. Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest (23 years old, 9.54 RAS): Big, athletic and experienced rusher who can slide inside and disrupt. Non-stop motor. Packers type. Joe Tryon, Washington (21 years old, 9.68 RAS): Looks and moves exactly like a top edge rusher. Long and athletic but also physical, with some projection required after opting out of 2020.

