25 most important Saints of 2023: No. 12, Taysom Hill

The 2023 NFL offseason is in full swing, and with that, training camps edge ever closer to starting. We have seen a new wave of players enter the team both via the draft and free agency, but there is also a large group of returning players from last season as well. This has led to some debates to be had regarding which players will have the largest impact on the roster for the 2023 season.

Each day we will be counting down the 25 most important Saints for the 2023 season. This will be split up into the following categories:

Recap of their 2022 season

Projecting their 2023 success

What is the biggest question mark for them in 2023?

The 12th-ranked player by the Saints Wire staff is tight end Taysom Hill:

Background

Hill played college football at BYU, where he become the career leader in quarterback rushing yards and top-five in overall rushing yards with 2,815.

He went undrafted and signed with the Green Bay Packers, where he had a great preseason. The Saints claimed him off waivers and the rest is history. He has become one of the more interesting players in career history, playing all over the field.

2022 Recap

Hill had his best season as a rusher in 2022, not making much of an impact in the receiving game outside of two touchdowns. He had 575 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

He went back to his passing role as more of a gadget and situational player, which is where he shines. He went 13 of 19 for 240 passing yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

2023 Outlook

The Saints have figured out what works best for Hill. He’s best off as his gadget role, putting his starting quarterback aspirations behind him. Giving Pete Carmichael another offseason to learn to use him without the tutelage of Sean Payton could mean even better things for the veteran.

Biggest question: Is Sean Payton going to want him back?

Payton was the champion of Hill’s usefulness in an offense. The former Saints head coach has been reuniting with his former players in Denver all offseason. One has to wonder if a call will ever come for Hill and if the Saints will want to part with him for the right price?

At this point, having Hill is such a key part of making the offense work with a great change of pace. I do not think that the Saints should trade him, unless they are making Payton overpay.

