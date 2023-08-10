25 most important Saints of 2023: No. 1, Demario Davis

The 2023 NFL offseason is in full swing, and with that, training camps edge ever closer to starting. We have seen a new wave of players enter the team both via the draft and free agency, but there is also a large group of returning players from last season as well. This has led to some debates to be had regarding which players will have the largest impact on the roster for the 2023 season.

Each day we will be counting down the 25 most important Saints for the 2023 season. This will be split up into the following categories:

Recap of their 2022 season

Projecting their 2023 success

What is the biggest question mark for them in 2023?

The top-ranked player by the Saints Wire staff is linebacker Demario Davis.

Background

The small-town linebacker went to a small school where he made a name for himself. Davis played his college football at Arkansas State. He was already a team-leading tackler as a sophomore and eventually was a first team All-Sun Belt selection as a senior.

He was drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft by the New York Jets. He joined the Browns in 2016 before being traded back to the Jets in 2017. He signed as a free agent with the New Orleans Saints in 2018 and has since become a fan favorite and grown to be considered one of the best linebackers in the league.

2022 Recap

Davis continued his elite run with the Saints in 2022 with a season that earned him an All-Pro second team nod and his third straight Pro Bowl. He led the team in tackles, second in tackles for a loss, third in sacks and fourth in passes defended. He was the best all-around player on the team and one of the NFL’s premiere defenders.

2023 Outlook

Davis is currently dealing with a calf injury in training camp, but it’s not expected to be a major impact on his season. Davis is as important as ever, with super thin depth at the position behind him and Pete Werner. If the Saints get another good (and healthy) season out of Davis, they could be looking at another great defense.

Biggest question: When will his age start coming into play?

Davis is entering his age-34 season with the Saints and really has looked as good as he ever has. The Saints don’t have much behind him and Pete Werner while that’s not a huge factor yet, Davis can’t play forever. Prep should start now for a post-Davis defense, as the question of when will he start a major regression will continue to linger.

