25 most important Saints of 2023: No. 10, Tyrann Mathieu

The 2023 NFL offseason is in full swing, and with that, training camps edge ever closer to starting. We have seen a new wave of players enter the team both via the draft and free agency, but there is also a large group of returning players from last season as well. This has led to some debates to be had regarding which players will have the largest impact on the roster for the 2023 season.

Each day we will be counting down the 25 most important Saints for the 2023 season. This will be split up into the following categories:

Recap of their 2022 season

Projecting their 2023 success

What is the biggest question mark for them in 2023?

The 10th-ranked player by the Saints Wire staff is safety Tyrann Mathieu:

Background

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Mathieu, a New Orleans native, had one of the most famous college careers of the last 25 years. The “Honey Badger” dominated at LSU with 133 tackles, 16 for a loss, six sacks, four interceptions, 16 passes defended and 11 forced fumbles in just two seasons. He got dismissed from the team, but has credited that as one of the best things that happened in his life.

He bounced back and got drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He also played for the Texans and Cardinals.

He’s had a very decorated NFL career, being named to four All-Pro teams and three Pro Bowl teams. He was a part of the Chiefs team that won Super Bowl LIV.

2022 Recap

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

His return to New Orleans was one of the most exciting storylines of the 2022 offseason and after a slow start it turned out to be a great signing.

Mathieu, still considered one of the best safeties in the league, led the Saints in interceptions last season and was second in tackles and passes defended.

He was an important part of the defensive turnaround that kept the Saints fighting last season.

2023 Outlook

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Entering his age-31 season, Mathieu is just as important a part of the defense as he was last year. Not only is he one of the best defenders on the team, his leadership skills are key for the young defensive backs on the team. The hope will be that he carries over his second half of 2022 level of play.

Biggest question: When will Mathieu's age catch up to him?

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Mathieu has never been the biggest or fastest player on the field, he has a game that has relied on his football IQ and aggressiveness. He should have a game that will age very well.

In 2022, he had his career high in tackles. It was also his best graded season by Pro Football Focus since 2015. He hasn’t shown too much aging yet, so the question is when will he start to decrease his play and how will the Saints adjust for it? They did draft safety Jordan Howden this offseason, so having him learn from Mathieu could be the first step.

