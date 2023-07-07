25 most important Saints of 2023: No. 22 James Hurst

The 2023 NFL offseason is in full swing, and with that, training camps edge ever closer to starting. We have seen a new wave of players enter the team both via the draft and free agency, but there is also a large group of returning players from last season as well. This has led to some debates to be had regarding which players will have the largest impact on the roster for the 2023 season.

Each day we will be counting down the 25 most important Saints for the 2023 season. This will be split up into the following categories:

Recap of their 2022 season

Projecting their 2023 success

What is the biggest question mark for them in 2023?

The 22nd-ranked player by the Saints Wire staff is a veteran tackle, entering his fourth season in New Orleans. He was a long time backup in Baltimore that got thrust into a starting role for the Saints, but he might be falling back down the depth chart this season.

Background

Position: Offensive lineman (tackle/guard)

Age: 32

Experience: 10th season

2023 cap hit: $6,761,000

2022 Recap

Hurst started 16 out of 17 games during the 2022 season, spending most of the time at left tackle but ending up at left guard during the last game of the season. He was a middle of the road pass blocker, but left a lot to be desired as a run blocker. The entire Saints offensive line was having a down year, but being at an anchor spot Hurst had a lot of the spotlight on him.

He allowed five sacks last year, ranking 25th across the league’s tackles, according to Pro Football Focus.

2023 Outlook

The best case scenario for the New Orleans Saints would be that Hurst becomes a good backup as opposed to a low-tier starter for the 2023 season. The starting lineup will likely not include him, despite him starting at left guard during the last game of the season.

Having a backup offensive lineman with versatility is important, Hurst would be the first guy up if someone goes down on the left side of the line. Offensive line health hasn’t been the Saints’ bright spot over the past couple of years, so having bodies available that don’t immediately make you roll your eyes is always a plus.

Big question: Is Trevor Penning going to take over the left tackle spot from Hurst?

The Saints traded up in the 2022 NFL draft to select Trevor Penning to be the team’s future at left tackle. After a preseason injury, Hurst was once again made the starter at left tackle where he spent most of the year. During the last game, Penning took over at left tackle while Hurst played left guard. For the franchise to be in the best spot possible, they need Penning to earn the starting job at left tackle and have Hurst take a backseat. Penning will likely be the starter at the beginning of the season, but the big question is if he can hold on to the spot and show some growth throughout the entire season.

