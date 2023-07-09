25 most important New Orleans Saints of 2023: No. 20, TE Foster Moreau

The 2023 NFL offseason is in full swing, and with that, training camps edge ever closer to starting. We have seen a new wave of players enter the team both via the draft and free agency, but there is also a large group of returning players from last season as well. This has led to some debates to be had regarding which players will have the largest impact on the roster for the 2023 season.

Each day we will be counting down the 25 most important Saints for the 2023 season. This will be split up into the following categories:

Recap of their 2022 season

Projecting their 2023 success

What is the biggest question mark for them in 2023?

The 20th-ranked player by the Saints Wire staff is tight end Foster Moreau:

Background

Moreau started and ended his college football career as one of the more unsung heroes of the LSU offense as he played a role as a complete tight end who factored into some memorable plays in the passing game.

Moreau is Louisiana through and through, playing out his high school football career at Jesuit High School, where he was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. He finished out his prep career with 87 catches for 1,210 yards and 15 touchdowns, recording 37 receptions for 550 yards and seven touchdowns during his senior year.

He is labeled as one of the most effective tight ends in LSU history, ending it all off with 52 receptions for 629 yards and six touchdowns. He also earned the prestigious the No. 18 jersey for LSU when he was a senior in back in 2018 and ultimately earned a spot in the Senior Bowl.

2022 Recap

Moreau finished out the 2022 season with 33 receptions for 420 yards with two touchdowns on his fourth year with the Las Vegas Raiders. Over that time period, Moreau tallied 91 receptions for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Moreau announced during the offseason that he had developed Hodgkin’s Lymphoma that was diagnosed during his physical exam with the Saints’ medical staff. He’s since said that he is in remission and should be set to play a bigger role with a change of scenery.

2023 Outlook

Things appear to be on the up for Moreau as he continues to make a recovery and there’s a feeling that the best is still yet to be seen from a tight end who has been consistently underrated throughout his football career at all levels.

The Saints have a deep tight end room between the likes of Juwan Johnson and Taysom Hill in the fold who have shown their ability to rise to the occasion and make a name for themselves, with Hill specifically being a once in a blue moon type of gadget player.

How Moreau makes a statement and plays into this will be something to keep an eye on.

Biggest question: Can Moreau factor into giving the Saints one of the strongest tight end rooms in the NFL?

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

This leads back to a lot of previous points made. The Saints don’t necessarily get the amount of attention they deserve as a team for just how talented and versatile their group of tight ends is.

Johnson, formerly a wide receiver, has made a smooth transition and tied for the third-most receiving touchdowns among NFL tight ends on the 2022 season with a total of seven and can only build upon that from this point.

Hill is who he is and has proven he can play just about any part the team asks him as a player who has frequently — and successfully — worn multiple hats.

With Moreau’s accomplishments and his abilities as both a blocker and a receiver, he only increases the prestige of this room.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire