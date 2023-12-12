These are the 25 most fun cities in the United States in 2023
Where to have fun in the U.S.A...
Looking for a good time? Try one of these 25.
Based on a group of factors including entertainment, nightlight, cost, and more, WalletHub determined the most fun cities in the United States in 2023.
Based on their findings, here is the full list:
25. San Antonio, Texas
Entertainment: 30.
Nightlight: 23.
Cost: 68.
Total score: 44.12.
24. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Entertainment: 19.
Nightlight: 36.
Cost: 74.
Total score: 44.24.
23. Salt Lake City, Utah
Entertainment: 21.
Nightlight: 26.
Cost: 110.
Total score: 44.25
22. Seattle, Washington
Entertainment: 13.
Nightlight: 11.
Cost: 181.
Total score: 44.90.
21. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Entertainment: 25.
Nightlight: 18.
Cost: 109.
Total score: 45.35.
20. Los Angeles, California
Entertainment: 12.
Nightlight: 16.
Cost: 164.
Total score: 47.01.
19. Houston, Texas
Entertainment: 29.
Nightlight: 14.
Cost: 72.
Total score: 47.28.
18. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Entertainment: 15.
Nightlight: 15.
Cost: 150.
Total score: 47.40.
17. Tampa, Florida
Entertainment: 10.
Nightlight: 30.
Cost: 96.
Total score: 47.83.
16. San Diego, California
Entertainment: 4.
Nightlight: 21.
Cost: 168.
Total score: 48.33.
15. Washington, D.C.
Entertainment: 11.
Nightlight: 9.
Cost: 175.
Total score: 48.67.
14. St. Louis, Missouri
Entertainment: 23.
Nightlight: 17.
Cost: 16.
Total score: 48.78.
13. Portland, Oregon
Entertainment: 17.
Nightlight: 8.
Cost: 158.
Total score: 48.86.
12. Denver, Colorado
Entertainment: 16.
Nightlight: 13.
Cost: 125.
Total score: 48.99.
11. Cincinnati, Ohio
Entertainment: 14.
Nightlight: 20.
Cost: 35.
Total score: 49.22.
10. New York, New York
Entertainment: 5.
Nightlight: 10.
Cost: 182.
Total score: 49.35.
9. Honolulu, Hawaii
Entertainment: 2.
Nightlight: 22.
Cost: 162.
Total score: 49.98.
8. Chicago, Illinois
Entertainment: 8.
Nightlight: 12.
Cost: 144.
Total score: 50.57.
7. Austin, Texas
Entertainment: 20.
Nightlight: 7.
Cost: 87.
Total score: 51.60.
6. New Orleans, Louisiana
Entertainment: 18.
Nightlight: 4.
Cost: 129.
Total score: 52.49.
5. San Francisco, California
Entertainment: 6.
Nightlight: 5.
Cost: 176.
Total score: 53.35.
4. Atlanta, Georgia
Entertainment: 9.
Nightlight: 6.
Cost: 104.
Total score: 55.73.
3. Miami, Florida
Entertainment: 7.
Nightlight: 2.
Cost: 165.
Total score: 55.91.
2. Orlando, Florida
Entertainment: 3.
Nightlight: 3.
Cost: 66.
Total score: 62.42.
1. Las Vegas, Nevada
Entertainment: 1.
Nightlight: 1.
Cost: 78.
Total score: 71.38.