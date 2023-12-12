These are the 25 most fun cities in the United States in 2023

Where to have fun in the U.S.A...

Looking for a good time? Try one of these 25.

Based on a group of factors including entertainment, nightlight, cost, and more, WalletHub determined the most fun cities in the United States in 2023.

Based on their findings, here is the full list:

25. San Antonio, Texas

Entertainment: 30.

Nightlight: 23.

Cost: 68.

Total score: 44.12.

24. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Entertainment: 19.

Nightlight: 36.

Cost: 74.

Total score: 44.24.

23. Salt Lake City, Utah

Entertainment: 21.

Nightlight: 26.

Cost: 110.

Total score: 44.25

22. Seattle, Washington

Entertainment: 13.

Nightlight: 11.

Cost: 181.

Total score: 44.90.

21. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Entertainment: 25.

Nightlight: 18.

Cost: 109.

Total score: 45.35.

20. Los Angeles, California

Entertainment: 12.

Nightlight: 16.

Cost: 164.

Total score: 47.01.

19. Houston, Texas

Entertainment: 29.

Nightlight: 14.

Cost: 72.

Total score: 47.28.

18. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Entertainment: 15.

Nightlight: 15.

Cost: 150.

Total score: 47.40.

17. Tampa, Florida

Entertainment: 10.

Nightlight: 30.

Cost: 96.

Total score: 47.83.

16. San Diego, California

Entertainment: 4.

Nightlight: 21.

Cost: 168.

Total score: 48.33.

15. Washington, D.C.

Entertainment: 11.

Nightlight: 9.

Cost: 175.

Total score: 48.67.

14. St. Louis, Missouri

Entertainment: 23.

Nightlight: 17.

Cost: 16.

Total score: 48.78.

13. Portland, Oregon

Entertainment: 17.

Nightlight: 8.

Cost: 158.

Total score: 48.86.

12. Denver, Colorado

Entertainment: 16.

Nightlight: 13.

Cost: 125.

Total score: 48.99.

11. Cincinnati, Ohio

Entertainment: 14.

Nightlight: 20.

Cost: 35.

Total score: 49.22.

10. New York, New York

Entertainment: 5.

Nightlight: 10.

Cost: 182.

Total score: 49.35.

9. Honolulu, Hawaii

Entertainment: 2.

Nightlight: 22.

Cost: 162.

Total score: 49.98.

8. Chicago, Illinois

Entertainment: 8.

Nightlight: 12.

Cost: 144.

Total score: 50.57.

7. Austin, Texas

Entertainment: 20.

Nightlight: 7.

Cost: 87.

Total score: 51.60.

6. New Orleans, Louisiana

Entertainment: 18.

Nightlight: 4.

Cost: 129.

Total score: 52.49.

5. San Francisco, California

Entertainment: 6.

Nightlight: 5.

Cost: 176.

Total score: 53.35.

4. Atlanta, Georgia

Entertainment: 9.

Nightlight: 6.

Cost: 104.

Total score: 55.73.

3. Miami, Florida

Entertainment: 7.

Nightlight: 2.

Cost: 165.

Total score: 55.91.

2. Orlando, Florida

Entertainment: 3.

Nightlight: 3.

Cost: 66.

Total score: 62.42.

1. Las Vegas, Nevada

Entertainment: 1.

Nightlight: 1.

Cost: 78.

Total score: 71.38.

