25 most expensive zip codes in the United States

Some places are more expensive to live than others… and certain ones are just have downright outrageous costs attached to them. Some municipalities even include more than one of their zip codes into this equation.

According to Property Shark, here are 25 of those zip codes. The list most-expensive zip codes in the United States in 2022 can be found below:

25. Bridgehampton, New York

Zip code: 11932.

Median sale price: $3.3 million.

24. Diablo, California

Zip code: 94528.

Median sale price: $3.4 million.

23. Malibu, California

Zip code: 90265.

Median sale price: $3.5 million.

22. Amagansett, New York

Zip code: 11930.



Median sale price: $3.525 million.

22. Hillsborough/Burlingame, California

Zip code: 94010.

Median sale price: $3.525 million.

21. Stinson Beach, California

Zip code: 94970.

Median sale price: $3.53 million.

20. Palo Alto, California

Zip code: 94301.



Median sale price: $3.6 million.

19. Saratoga, California

Zip code: 95070.

Median sale price: $3.638 million.

18. Water Mill, New York

Zip code: 11976.



Median sale price: $3.699 million.

17. Corona Del Mar, California

Zip code: 92625.

Median sale price: $3.705 million.

16. New York City, New York

Zip code: 10013.

Median sale price: $3.795 million.

15. Los Angeles, California

Zip code: 90272.

Median sale price: $3.813 million.

14. Newport Beach, California

Zip code: 92657.

Median sale price: $3.925 million.

13. Newport Beach, California

Zip code: 92662.

Median sale price: $4.1 million.

13. Los Altos, California

Zip code: 94024



Median sale price: $4.1 million

12. Portola Valley, California

Zip code: 94028.

Median sale price: $4.125 million.

11. Los Altos. CA

Zip code: 94022



Median sale price: $4.25 million

10. Rancho Santa Fe, California

Zip code: 92067.

Median sale price: $4.275 million.

9. Newport Beach, California

Zip code: 92661.

Median sale price: $4.293 million.

8. Santa Barbara, California

Zip code: 93108.

Median sale price: $4.3 million.

7. Santa Monica, California

Zip code: 90402.

Median sale price: $4.4 million.

6. Medina, Washington

Zip code: 98039.

Median sale price: $4.75 million

5. Beverly Hills, California

Zip code: 90210.

Median sale price: $5.122 million.

4. Miami Beach, Florida

Zip code: 33109.

Median sale price: $5.2 million.

3. Ross, California

Zip code: 94957.

Median sale price: $5.5 million.

2. Sagaponack, New York

Zip code: 11962.

Median sale price: $5.75 million.

1. Atherton, California

Zip code: 94027.

Median sale price: $7.9 million.

