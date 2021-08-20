These 25 Mocktail Recipes Will Get You Through Every Single Season

It’s true: There’s nothing quite like sipping a delicious, ice cold cocktail after a long day一especially if you’re sitting poolside, fireside, lounging on the couch, or doin' whatever you do to get comfy. But now that you’re picturing the perfect moment, ask yourself this: Do you really want the alcohol part of that cocktail or just the taste? If it's the latter, consider swapping your go-to drink for a mocktail.
Not only are mocktails just plain yummy, but they make a good drink choice for anyone practicing a sober lifestyle, someone re-evaluating their relationship with alcohol, or those who just don’t like the strong taste of it. (And understandably so, some liquor tastes downright gross.)
Plus, they're also a great way to add some variety to your drink rotation. For example, the next time you have guests over, try swapping your go-to lemonade recipe for this honey hibiscus one instead, and they won't leave without asking you how you made it. A non-alcoholic option is great for guests who are expecting, or for people simply trying to cut back on booze.
Now that you're ready to get your mocktail-making on, here are a few ideas for alcohol-free drinks. The following is a list of 25 mocktail recipes that taste (almost) like the real thing, compiled from the best food blogs on the internet, expert recipe developers, registered dietitians, yummy Instagram food accounts, and more. And yep, after having these, you'll be waving goodbye to all your misconceptions about mocktails being boring.