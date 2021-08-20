These 25 Mocktail Recipes Will Get You Through Every Single Season

  • <p>It’s true: There’s nothing quite like sipping a delicious, <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/food/g30854220/best-low-carb-cocktails/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ice cold cocktail" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ice cold cocktail</a> after a long day一especially if you’re sitting poolside, fireside, lounging on the couch, or doin' whatever you do to get comfy. But now that you’re picturing the perfect moment, ask yourself this: Do you really want the alcohol part of that cocktail <em>or</em> just the taste? If it's the latter, consider swapping your go-to drink for a mocktail. </p><p>Not only are mocktails just plain yummy, but they make a good drink choice for anyone practicing a sober lifestyle, someone <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/food/a30210177/dry-january-sober-curiosity-trend/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:re-evaluating their relationship with alcohol" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">re-evaluating their relationship with alcohol</a>, or those who just don’t like the strong taste of it. (And understandably so, some liquor tastes downright gross.) </p><p>Plus, they're also a great way to add some variety to your drink rotation. For example, the next time you have guests over, try swapping your go-to lemonade recipe for this <a href="https://whatgreatgrandmaate.com/honey-hibiscus-lemonade/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:honey hibiscus" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">honey hibiscus</a> one instead, and they won't leave without asking you how you made it. A non-alcoholic option is great for guests who are expecting, or for people simply trying to cut back on booze.</p><p>Now that you're ready to get your mocktail-making on, here are a few ideas for <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/uk/food/healthy-eating/a34617791/non-alcoholic-drinks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:alcohol-free drinks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">alcohol-free drinks</a>. The following is a list of 25 mocktail recipes that taste (almost) like the real thing, compiled from the best food blogs on the internet, expert recipe developers, registered dietitians, yummy Instagram food accounts, and more. And yep, after having these, you'll be waving goodbye to all your misconceptions about mocktails being boring.</p>
    It’s true: There’s nothing quite like sipping a delicious, ice cold cocktail after a long day一especially if you’re sitting poolside, fireside, lounging on the couch, or doin' whatever you do to get comfy. But now that you’re picturing the perfect moment, ask yourself this: Do you really want the alcohol part of that cocktail or just the taste? If it's the latter, consider swapping your go-to drink for a mocktail.

    Not only are mocktails just plain yummy, but they make a good drink choice for anyone practicing a sober lifestyle, someone re-evaluating their relationship with alcohol, or those who just don’t like the strong taste of it. (And understandably so, some liquor tastes downright gross.)

    Plus, they're also a great way to add some variety to your drink rotation. For example, the next time you have guests over, try swapping your go-to lemonade recipe for this honey hibiscus one instead, and they won't leave without asking you how you made it. A non-alcoholic option is great for guests who are expecting, or for people simply trying to cut back on booze.

    Now that you're ready to get your mocktail-making on, here are a few ideas for alcohol-free drinks. The following is a list of 25 mocktail recipes that taste (almost) like the real thing, compiled from the best food blogs on the internet, expert recipe developers, registered dietitians, yummy Instagram food accounts, and more. And yep, after having these, you'll be waving goodbye to all your misconceptions about mocktails being boring.

  • <p>If you want all the fun of a bubbly cocktail without the, well, <em>actual bubbly</em>, you'll love this mango blackberry mocktail. Instead of champagne or beer, you get all the fizz from yummy kombucha. Note: Kombucha has trace amounts of alcohol—about 0.5%—which isn't enough for you to feel its effects. But if you want to be 100% booze-free, use seltzer instead.</p><p><em>Per serving: 70 cals, 0.1 g fat, 17.2 g carbs, 15.9 g sugar, 0.3 g protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://getinspiredeveryday.com/food/mango-blackberry-kombucha-mocktail/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a> </p>
    If you want all the fun of a bubbly cocktail without the, well, actual bubbly, you'll love this mango blackberry mocktail. Instead of champagne or beer, you get all the fizz from yummy kombucha. Note: Kombucha has trace amounts of alcohol—about 0.5%—which isn't enough for you to feel its effects. But if you want to be 100% booze-free, use seltzer instead.

    Per serving: 70 cals, 0.1 g fat, 17.2 g carbs, 15.9 g sugar, 0.3 g protein

  • <p>Another <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/food/a19925050/healthy-tea/#:~:text=What's%20more%2C%20people%20who%20drink,even%20lower%20rates%20of%20depression." rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kombucha drink" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">kombucha drink</a> for you mocktail menu, this summer-y drink is perfect for strawberry-lovers everywhere. Here's the gist: Mix strawberry spindrift with strawberry kombucha, top it off with mint (and more), and boom, you're good to go. </p><p><em>Per serving: 41 cals, 0.1 g fat, 10.4 g carbs, 9.4 g sugar, 0.1 g protein</em></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://getinspiredeveryday.com/food/summer-strawberry-kombucha-mocktail/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p>
    Another kombucha drink for you mocktail menu, this summer-y drink is perfect for strawberry-lovers everywhere. Here's the gist: Mix strawberry spindrift with strawberry kombucha, top it off with mint (and more), and boom, you're good to go.

    Per serving: 41 cals, 0.1 g fat, 10.4 g carbs, 9.4 g sugar, 0.1 g protein

  • <p>How cute is this? Among other things, the mix contains hibiscus tea, honey, and strawberries for a super sweet summer-tasting drink. It'll be just as satisfying as an actual cocktail. </p><p><em>Per serving: 55 cals, 2 g fat, 9.4 g carbs, 8.1 g sugar, 0.8 g protein</em></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://cookieandkate.com/pink-drink-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p>
    How cute is this? Among other things, the mix contains hibiscus tea, honey, and strawberries for a super sweet summer-tasting drink. It'll be just as satisfying as an actual cocktail.

    Per serving: 55 cals, 2 g fat, 9.4 g carbs, 8.1 g sugar, 0.8 g protein

  • <p>Yup, this drink is super simple. It contains only a few ingredients, like sparkling water (the recipe recommends <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Topo-Chico-Water-Sparkling-Mineral/dp/B07Z8LZT3X/ref=sr_1_2?crid=2L2BFRIHWCR2T&dchild=1&keywords=topo+chico&qid=1627498357&sprefix=topo+chico%2Caps%2C187&sr=8-2&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.37116723%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Topo Chico" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Topo Chico</a>), hibiscus tea, and lime juice. </p><p><em>Per serving: 15 cals, 0 g fat, 4.2 g carbs, 3.1 g sugar, 0.1 g protein</em></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://cookieandkate.com/hibiscus-mocktail-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p>
    Yup, this drink is super simple. It contains only a few ingredients, like sparkling water (the recipe recommends Topo Chico), hibiscus tea, and lime juice.

    Per serving: 15 cals, 0 g fat, 4.2 g carbs, 3.1 g sugar, 0.1 g protein

  • <p>Love frozen lemonade? *Raises hand* Then you'll obsess over this mocktail version of the drink, which uses mint to add a little bit of a kick. </p><p><em>Per serving: 15 cals, 0 g fat, 4.2 g carbs, 3.1 g sugar, 0.1 g protein</em></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://cookieandkate.com/frozen-mint-lemonade-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p>
    Love frozen lemonade? *Raises hand* Then you'll obsess over this mocktail version of the drink, which uses mint to add a little bit of a kick.

    Per serving: 15 cals, 0 g fat, 4.2 g carbs, 3.1 g sugar, 0.1 g protein

  • <p>Agua frescas are unfiltered fruit juices that taste like legit heaven. This recipe recommends making them with fruits like strawberries, peeled cucumber, cantaloupe, or pineapple. Yum. </p><p><em>Per serving: 36 cals, 0.2 g fat, 9.1 g carbs, 6.1 g sugar, 0.5 g protein</em></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://cookieandkate.com/aguas-frescas-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p>
    Agua frescas are unfiltered fruit juices that taste like legit heaven. This recipe recommends making them with fruits like strawberries, peeled cucumber, cantaloupe, or pineapple. Yum.

    Per serving: 36 cals, 0.2 g fat, 9.1 g carbs, 6.1 g sugar, 0.5 g protein

  • <p>If you're looking for a super simple drink that'll satisfy your mocktail cravings, try whipping up a batch of watermelon juice. All it takes are two ingredients: <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/food/a19902866/watermelon-salad-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:watermelon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">watermelon</a> and lime. </p><p><em>Per serving: 107 cals, 0.5 g fat, 27.1 g carbs, 21.8 g sugar, 2.2 g protein</em></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://cookieandkate.com/watermelon-juice/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a><em><br></em></p>
    If you're looking for a super simple drink that'll satisfy your mocktail cravings, try whipping up a batch of watermelon juice. All it takes are two ingredients: watermelon and lime.

    Per serving: 107 cals, 0.5 g fat, 27.1 g carbs, 21.8 g sugar, 2.2 g protein

  • <p>Attention all daiquiri lovers: this coconut cream-based daiquiri is the most beach-and-pool-friendly drink out there. And yup, just swap the typical coconut rum for coconut water and you've got a mocktail drink. </p><p><em>Per serving: 175 cals, 9 g fat, 15 g carbs, 5 g sugar, 10 g protein</em></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.eatingbirdfood.com/skinny-coconut-daiquiri/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p>
    Attention all daiquiri lovers: this coconut cream-based daiquiri is the most beach-and-pool-friendly drink out there. And yup, just swap the typical coconut rum for coconut water and you've got a mocktail drink.

    Per serving: 175 cals, 9 g fat, 15 g carbs, 5 g sugar, 10 g protein

  • <p>For those who enjoy a floral taste in their drinks, this elderflower apple lime vinegar mocktail will be perfect for your tastebuds. (Pro tip: you can use any fruit-infused vinegar of your choice if you don't have elderflower on deck, hah.) </p><p><em>Per serving: 24 cals, 6 g carbs, 6 g sugar</em></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.eatingbirdfood.com/sparkling-elderflower-apple-lime-vinegar-mocktail/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p>
    For those who enjoy a floral taste in their drinks, this elderflower apple lime vinegar mocktail will be perfect for your tastebuds. (Pro tip: you can use any fruit-infused vinegar of your choice if you don't have elderflower on deck, hah.)

    Per serving: 24 cals, 6 g carbs, 6 g sugar

  • <p>If you're doing the <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/weight-loss/a19434332/what-is-the-keto-diet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:keto diet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">keto diet</a>, you'll probably enjoy this keto-friendly margarita mix. All you have to do is nix the tequila in this recipe and you'll be sipping on an alcohol-free drink in 5. </p><p><em>Per serving: 104 cals, 1 g fat, 2 g carbs, 1 g protein</em></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://thebigmansworld.com/keto-margarita/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p>
    If you're doing the keto diet, you'll probably enjoy this keto-friendly margarita mix. All you have to do is nix the tequila in this recipe and you'll be sipping on an alcohol-free drink in 5.

    Per serving: 104 cals, 1 g fat, 2 g carbs, 1 g protein

  • <p>Another keto-friendly mix? This mojito drink, which features soda water and all the typical mojito ingredients, sans rum. You can even add in various berries for extra sweetness and flavor. </p><p><em>Per serving: 155 cals, 3 g carbs, 1 g protein</em></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://thebigmansworld.com/keto-mojito/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a><br></p>
    Another keto-friendly mix? This mojito drink, which features soda water and all the typical mojito ingredients, sans rum. You can even add in various berries for extra sweetness and flavor.

    Per serving: 155 cals, 3 g carbs, 1 g protein

  • <p>Nothing hits quite the same as a refreshing lemonade in the summer. A twist on the classic, this honey hibiscus version is just the mocktail you need while you're lounging on the back porch.</p><p><em>Per serving: 99 cals, 1 g fat, 27 g carbs, 25 g sugar, 1 g protein</em></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://whatgreatgrandmaate.com/honey-hibiscus-lemonade/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p>
    Nothing hits quite the same as a refreshing lemonade in the summer. A twist on the classic, this honey hibiscus version is just the mocktail you need while you're lounging on the back porch.

    Per serving: 99 cals, 1 g fat, 27 g carbs, 25 g sugar, 1 g protein

  • <p>If you want something that *looks* like a mixed drink (but is actually totally alcohol-free), here's your new go-to: This cucumber lemon water. For it, you'll need <em>lots </em>of water, lemon, cucumber, mint, and more. </p><p><em>Per serving: 10 cals, 0.4 g fat, 2.7 g carbs, 0.1 g protein</em></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://healthiersteps.com/recipe/cucumber-lemon-water/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE </a></p>
    If you want something that *looks* like a mixed drink (but is actually totally alcohol-free), here's your new go-to: This cucumber lemon water. For it, you'll need lots of water, lemon, cucumber, mint, and more.

    Per serving: 10 cals, 0.4 g fat, 2.7 g carbs, 0.1 g protein

  • <p>How good does this sparkling blood orange mocktail look? With ingredients like honey, lime sparkling water, honey, and of course, blood orange, it's got all the flavor you need for your alcohol-free drink. </p><p><em>Per serving: 85 cals, 20 g fat, 20 g carbs, 18 g sugar</em></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://marisamoore.com/blood-orange-mocktail/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p>
    How good does this sparkling blood orange mocktail look? With ingredients like honey, lime sparkling water, honey, and of course, blood orange, it's got all the flavor you need for your alcohol-free drink.

    Per serving: 85 cals, 20 g fat, 20 g carbs, 18 g sugar

  • <p>For a more ~autumn vibe~, this apple ginger mocktail is a delicious fit. With cinnamon sticks, cider, <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/food/a19992452/health-benefits-of-ginger/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fresh ginger" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fresh ginger</a>, apple slices, and more, it's a yummy fall fix. </p><p><em>Per serving: 98 cals, 1 g fat, 24 g carbs, 21 g sugar</em></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://marisamoore.com/apple-ginger-mocktail/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p>
    For a more ~autumn vibe~, this apple ginger mocktail is a delicious fit. With cinnamon sticks, cider, fresh ginger, apple slices, and more, it's a yummy fall fix.

    Per serving: 98 cals, 1 g fat, 24 g carbs, 21 g sugar

  • <p>It's always good to have a (mocktail) drink mix on deck—whether you're expecting guests or just want to have something prepped for yourself. This one features the blogger's signature <a href="https://thebigmansworld.com/keto-simple-syrup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:keto simple syrup" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">keto simple syrup</a>, which is great if you're following a <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/health/g35066569/keto-diet-side-effects/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:keto diet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">keto diet</a>. </p><p><em>Per serving: 1 cals, 1 g carbs, 1 g protein</em></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://thebigmansworld.com/keto-drink-mix/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p>
    It's always good to have a (mocktail) drink mix on deck—whether you're expecting guests or just want to have something prepped for yourself. This one features the blogger's signature keto simple syrup, which is great if you're following a keto diet.

    Per serving: 1 cals, 1 g carbs, 1 g protein

  • <p>Say hello to your new favorite virgin margarita recipe. With notes of agave, lemon, lime, and super-flaky salt, this savory-sweet combo will taste delicious. </p><p><em>Per serving: 109 cals, 1 g fat, 30 g carbs, 18 g sugar, 1 g protein</em></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.isabeleats.com/virgin-margarita/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p>
    Say hello to your new favorite virgin margarita recipe. With notes of agave, lemon, lime, and super-flaky salt, this savory-sweet combo will taste delicious.

    Per serving: 109 cals, 1 g fat, 30 g carbs, 18 g sugar, 1 g protein

  • <p>Made from boiled tamarind pods, sugar, and water, this is the perfect sweet (and a bit sour) drink mocktail for any season. Follow the recipe for the instructional details, pour over ice, and serve. </p><p><em>Per serving: 67 cals, 1 g fat, 17 g carbs, 17 g sugar, 1 g protein</em></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.isabeleats.com/agua-de-tamarindo-drink/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p>
    Made from boiled tamarind pods, sugar, and water, this is the perfect sweet (and a bit sour) drink mocktail for any season. Follow the recipe for the instructional details, pour over ice, and serve.

    Per serving: 67 cals, 1 g fat, 17 g carbs, 17 g sugar, 1 g protein

  • <p>Limeade stans, here's your mocktail of choice. It's got a citrus kick and is super easy to make—you just need lime, lemon, sugar, and hot water. Enjoy!</p><p><em>Per serving: 117 cals, 1 g fat, 32 g carbs, 26 g sugar, 1 g protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://muybuenocookbook.com/limonada-con-agua-mineral/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p>
    Limeade stans, here's your mocktail of choice. It's got a citrus kick and is super easy to make—you just need lime, lemon, sugar, and hot water. Enjoy!

    Per serving: 117 cals, 1 g fat, 32 g carbs, 26 g sugar, 1 g protein

  • <p>This frozen drink is exactly what you need when it comes to cooling off in the heat. To make this strawberry margarita a mocktail, just skip the tequila. </p><p><em>Per serving: 220 cals, 0 g fat, 20 g carbs, 14 g sugar, 1 g protein</em></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://therealfooddietitians.com/frozen-strawberry-margaritas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p>
    This frozen drink is exactly what you need when it comes to cooling off in the heat. To make this strawberry margarita a mocktail, just skip the tequila.

    Per serving: 220 cals, 0 g fat, 20 g carbs, 14 g sugar, 1 g protein

  • <p>This alcohol-free sparkling cranberry drink is the perfect alternative to your typical winter-esque cocktail. It has ingredients like kombucha, cranberry, ginger, rosemary, and more. TL;DR, it tastes like the holiday season. </p><p><em>Per serving: 55 cals, 0 g fat, 13 g carbs, 10 g sugar, 0 g protein</em></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://therealfooddietitians.com/sparkling-cranberry-kombucha-mocktail/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p>
    This alcohol-free sparkling cranberry drink is the perfect alternative to your typical winter-esque cocktail. It has ingredients like kombucha, cranberry, ginger, rosemary, and more. TL;DR, it tastes like the holiday season.

    Per serving: 55 cals, 0 g fat, 13 g carbs, 10 g sugar, 0 g protein

  • <p>You like a little bit of spice? This jalapeño paloma drink is for you. It's very #adult (even without the alcohol), and it's topped off with grapefruit and salt. Not only does it tastes *chef's kiss,* but it's gram-able too. </p><p><em>Per serving: 66 cals, 17 g carbs, 14 g sugar, 0.5 g protein</em></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.skinnytaste.com/zero-proof-jalapeno-paloma/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p>
    You like a little bit of spice? This jalapeño paloma drink is for you. It's very #adult (even without the alcohol), and it's topped off with grapefruit and salt. Not only does it tastes *chef's kiss,* but it's gram-able too.

    Per serving: 66 cals, 17 g carbs, 14 g sugar, 0.5 g protein

  • <p>If you're living a sober-curious lifestyle, you'll definitely enjoy learning that virgin bloody marys do exist, and they taste really freakin' good. Get your celery stalks ready and start whipping up this drink ASAP.</p><p><em>Per serving: 33 cals, 7 g carbs, 4.5 g sugar, 1 g protein</em></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.skinnytaste.com/virgin-bloody-mary/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p>
    If you're living a sober-curious lifestyle, you'll definitely enjoy learning that virgin bloody marys do exist, and they taste really freakin' good. Get your celery stalks ready and start whipping up this drink ASAP.

    Per serving: 33 cals, 7 g carbs, 4.5 g sugar, 1 g protein

  • <p>Moscow mule fans will love this mocktail dupe. The secret is ginger beer, which, ICYMI, is non-alcoholic. It adds a bit of zest, sans a possible hangover the next day. Win. </p><p><em>Per serving: 104 cals, 27 g carbs, 20.5 g sugar, 1 g protein</em></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.skinnytaste.com/orange-moscow-mule-mocktail/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p>
    Moscow mule fans will love this mocktail dupe. The secret is ginger beer, which, ICYMI, is non-alcoholic. It adds a bit of zest, sans a possible hangover the next day. Win.

    Per serving: 104 cals, 27 g carbs, 20.5 g sugar, 1 g protein

  • <p>Yup, you guessed it, a nojito is just like a mojito—without all the alcohol. The key is to sweeten it up with a lil bit of <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/food/a36331560/healthy-sugar-substitutes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Splenda" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Splenda</a>. Don't forget to save some mint leaves for garnishing. </p><p><em>Per serving: 58.5 cals, 15.2 g carbs, 0.5 g protein</em></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.skinnytaste.com/nojito/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p>
    Yup, you guessed it, a nojito is just like a mojito—without all the alcohol. The key is to sweeten it up with a lil bit of Splenda. Don't forget to save some mint leaves for garnishing.

    Per serving: 58.5 cals, 15.2 g carbs, 0.5 g protein

